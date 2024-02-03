The term spatial computing has been floating around for a couple of decades now, but with the release of the Vision Pro headset, it's clear it's the next big thing in tech.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It may seem like a new concept, but the term "spatial computing" was actually coined back in 2003 by researcher Simon Greenwold, who described it as "human interaction with a machine in which the machine retains and manipulates referents to real objects and spaces." Simply put, spatial computing blends the digital and physical by overlaying computer interfaces onto the real world. Rather than stare at a screen, users interact with digital objects and information using natural movements in 3D space.

This could look like visual driving directions beamed right onto the road through your car's windshield. Or collaborating with distant coworkers in a virtual office metaverse using avatars. Even Pokémon Go can be considered a spatial computing game since it's all about overlaying Pokémon characters onto the real world and interacting with them.By meshing physical and digital, spatial computing aims to make technology more intuitive and integrated into our everyday lives.

Apple's got a real vision for the future with their new Vision Pro headset and visionOS software. The combo lets you navigate apps and media just by looking around, gesturing with your hands, or using voice commands. This setup enhances multitasking hugely since you can now have multiple apps and windows open at the same time – something that'd otherwise require a bunch of screens to pull off. Apple calls this collective experience "spatial computing" and it really makes the 3D and collaborative possibilities feel endless.