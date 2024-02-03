All About Apple's Spatial Computing The term spatial computing has been floating around for a couple of decades now, but with the release of the Vision Pro headset, it's clear it's the next big thing in tech.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

It may seem like a new concept, but the term "spatial computing" was actually coined back in 2003 by researcher Simon Greenwold, who described it as "human interaction with a machine in which the machine retains and manipulates referents to real objects and spaces." Simply put, spatial computing blends the digital and physical by overlaying computer interfaces onto the real world. Rather than stare at a screen, users interact with digital objects and information using natural movements in 3D space.

This could look like visual driving directions beamed right onto the road through your car's windshield. Or collaborating with distant coworkers in a virtual office metaverse using avatars. Even Pokémon Go can be considered a spatial computing game since it's all about overlaying Pokémon characters onto the real world and interacting with them.By meshing physical and digital, spatial computing aims to make technology more intuitive and integrated into our everyday lives.

Apple's got a real vision for the future with their new Vision Pro headset and visionOS software. The combo lets you navigate apps and media just by looking around, gesturing with your hands, or using voice commands. This setup enhances multitasking hugely since you can now have multiple apps and windows open at the same time – something that'd otherwise require a bunch of screens to pull off. Apple calls this collective experience "spatial computing" and it really makes the 3D and collaborative possibilities feel endless.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Technology

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Habits Shared by the Most Successful Leaders

After three decades of working with CEOs, I've come to find that these five fundamental habits are shared by the most successful leaders.

By Sam Reese
Leadership

The Ultimate 7-Step CEO Guide to Visionary Leadership

How can CEOs create a vision so powerful that it turns a shared dream into reality, igniting organizational transformation?

By Derek Lusk
Science & Technology

The Number 1 Most Bankable AI Skill You Must Have to Succeed in 2024

If you don't foster this skill, you'll fall behind the pack financially.

By Ben Angel
Leadership

5 Vital Lessons I Learned By Taking a Mini Break From the Entrepreneurship Grind

Like you, I have big goals for my company and know that getting lost in the minutiae won't get me there. Taking time away for personal and professional development ensures that you remember to look up.

By Meghan Gaffney
Lifestyle

What To Look Forward To In 2024? Navya Naveli Nanda, Nirvaan Birla And Deepshikha Deshmukh Tell Us

It would interesting to see how many people actually stick to their resolutions which include everything from losing weight, climbing the Himalayas, reach Milind Soman fitness levels or retire by 40 and relax on a faraway island.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari
Growing a Business

How Cultural Understanding and Adaptation Drives Business Success

How to navigate cultural nuances to make deals, build partnerships and drive better collaboration.

By Adnan Zai