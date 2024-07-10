The Korean smartphone manufacturer has previously stated that today will see the release of the most recent version of its foldable devices in addition to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Live streaming of the Galaxy Unpacked event will be available on the company's official YouTube account starting at 6:30 p.m. India time.

Today in Paris, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked Event, where a number of new gadgets will be unveiled. The Korean smartphone manufacturer has previously stated that today will see the release of the most recent version of its foldable devices in addition to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Live streaming of the Galaxy Unpacked event will be available on the company's official YouTube account starting at 6:30 p.m. India time.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6:

Even if the majority of the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6's features have been leaked weeks in advance, the formal announcement should provide us with a sense of the new devices' prices and availability in India. According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is probably going to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its measurements might be 165x71.7x7.4 mm. It might have 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm may power the Flip phone. A 12MP ultra wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture may be featured on the smartphone. A 10MP selfie camera is anticipated to meet demands for both video calling and selfies. It's expected that the Z Flip 6 will have a 4,000mAh battery, although it's unclear if 25W or 35W fast charging will be supported.

In the meantime, a 7.6-inch Dynamix AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856 pixels may be included on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. A 6.3-inch external monitor with a resolution of 986 x 2376 pixels may be present in the interim. Interestingly, the next foldable gadget might weigh less than the Z Fold 5. The Z Fold 6 is expected to weigh only 239g, as opposed to the Z Fold 5's 253g. According to reports, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which can support up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, will power the Z Fold 5.

The Z Fold 6 is rumored to include three cameras: a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. There might be a 4MP under-display sensor and a 10MP cover camera for video calls and selfies.

Galaxy Watch 7 and more:

Samsung is expected to introduce a number of smartwatches in the wearables market, including the tough Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7. In addition to the current possibilities, a new olive green color is anticipated for the Galaxy Watch 7. It is anticipated to be powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset, which should result in notable performance enhancements.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra, which will compete directly with Apple's offerings, is rumored to have a robust circular bezel within a titanium body, a sapphire crystal display, and improved brightness capabilities.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the most recent addition to Samsung's True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones series, round out the display. These earbuds are projected to have a semi-transparent cover and stem design, combining elegance and functionality.