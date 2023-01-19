Apple Drops 2nd Generation HomePod With Theater Like Audio Experience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple has launched its new HomePod which is the latest edition to the premium smart speakers pack. The speaker pack has extraordinary sound quality along with an updated version of Apple's virtual assistant Siri. This second generation HomePod has enhanced acoustics in an iconic design giving its users a true premium experience.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said, "Leveraging our audio expertise and innovations, the new HomePod delivers rich, deep bass, natural mid-range, and clear, detailed highs". He added, "With the popularity of HomePod mini, we've seen growing interest in even more powerful acoustics achievable in a larger HomePod. We're thrilled to bring the next generation of HomePod to customers around the world".



The smart speaker can be ordered on Apple's online store today onwards and will be available from February 3. According to sources the HomePod comes with computational audio that is more advanced and gives users an immersive experience. It also supports Spatial Audio tracks which bring theater-like sound to any audio you listen to.



The device also has assistance with an assortment of daily tasks like smart home automations like locking the door, turning the lights on or off and getting notifications when smoke is detected. The HomePod also features a new built-in sensor for temperature control and humidity.

Users can control single or multiple devices by personalizing their device to enjoy a hands free automation experience. The device offers a deep bass at high frequencies with a S7 chip combined software. Apple states the HomePod features a room sensing technology that adapts to sound in real time based on sound reflections. The device however, comes with only one woofer with five tweeters which is unlike the original model that had seven tweeters just like the microphones which has dropped down to four from six.



The HomePod which can recognize up to six voices so each family member can have a customized experience will be available in the colors white and midnight. Midnight is a new color made with 100 per cent recycled mesh fabric with a matching woven power cable.