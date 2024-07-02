Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Apple May Soon Introduce Subscription Models for 'Apple Intelligence' Improvements like writing tools integrated into applications, AI-powered Siri, and a creative image-generating Image Playground are all part of this new project.

With the launch of Apple Intelligence, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies introduced at the most recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, that the tech giant Apple is prepared to increase its revenue streams. Improvements like writing tools integrated into applications, AI-powered Siri, and a creative image-generating Image Playground are all part of this new project.

Although Apple has stated that owners of compatible devices will initially be able to access these sophisticated AI capabilities for free, there may be a future shift towards a subscription-based approach, according to sources. Apple may launch a premium layer called "Apple Intelligence+" that delivers special AI functions for a monthly price, similar to its current subscription services like iCloud and Apple Music, according to observations from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter.

The action coincides with Apple's strategy reorientation to strengthen its software and services portfolio amid a slowdown in the development of hardware sales. This change is being caused by slower device upgrade cycles, less noticeable hardware innovation, and more durable gadgets.

Apple has demonstrated its dedication to using AI to boost revenue growth in the future with its relationship with OpenAI, which purportedly involves revenue-sharing from AI subscription services. Furthermore, by using Apple's cloud servers for computing work, Private Cloud Compute aims to expand AI capabilities to older devices.

Industry observers predict that Apple is getting ready to introduce Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but they also expect further advancements in AI-driven technologies that have the potential to completely change how users interact with their devices. In the meantime, the internet behemoth has formally branded three of its recognizable goods as "vintage." According to rumors, the iPhone X, the first HomePod, and the first-generation AirPods are now included in the new list of historic and obsolete items.

A product receives the vintage label according to Apple's classification if it has been out of production for more than five but fewer than seven years. A product is considered obsolete if it has been out of production for longer than seven years. While out-of-date goods are no longer supported for hardware services, vintage products can still be eligible for repairs, depending on the availability of components.
