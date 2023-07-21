Apple To Rival OpenAI With Its Own GPT The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The tech giant Apple is currently working on artificial intelligence (AI) offerings similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

Apple till now has held back from any big moves in AI and even avoided mentioning the buzzword at its developer conference in June. Unlike other tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft which have made bold moves to incorporate the breakthrough technology. Since the news about Apple's latest AI venture broke out, shares of Microsoft, Nvidia and Alphabet dropped more than 1 per cent after the report. However, Apple subtly pushed advanced AI in some of its products such as Apple Photos, on-device texting, and the recently launched mixed-reality headset Vision Pro. Apple's core AI product, voice assistant Siri, has also stagnated over the years in terms of advancements.

Apple's new virtual assistant summarizes text and answers questions based on data it has been trained with and is being used internally for product prototyping, according to the report. Employees say the tool essentially replicates Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, and works as a web application. Apple does not yet have a concrete plan for the tools it is developing, but it is aiming to make a significant AI-related announcement next year, according to the report.

