Apple to Unveil its Mixed Reality Headset at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023, Kicking Off Tonight: Here's What To Expect

If you are a tech-enthusiast, this is a moment you cannot miss. In just a few hours from now, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will kick off (10.30pm IST), wherein the tech-giant will make the announcement regarding the launch its much-awaited mixed reality headset. In the making for a few years now, the headset will place its users between the virtual and real world. The launch would be the most significant one by the iPhone maker.

But what would this new device be like, what all features it will accompany, and how does it compare against Meta's Oculus Quest 2? Entrepreneur India takes a sneak peak at some of the key features of this new product.

A standalone headset

Like Oculus Quest 2, the upcoming mixed-reality headset by Apple will also be a standalone device. It doesn't need to be connected to external devices, and will be powered by a chipset similar to Apple's M2 chipset. In addition, it will be accompanied by a external battery pack (offering two hours of battery life) that can be easily accomodated into the pockets.

Powerful display

Apple's mixed reality headset is expected to boast of a powerful display. In his recent Twitter post, Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), shared that the headset will feature dual 1.41-inch micro OLED displays with 4,000 PPI index and more than 5,000 nits of brightness.

You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset:

1.41" in diagonal

4000 PPI

>5000 nits of brightness — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023

Multiple use cases

The headset is expected to have multiple use cases, ranging from gaming, streaming video and conferencing to health and fitness, and can be synced closely with other Apple devices.

Sleeker than other headsets

Dubbed as Reality Pro, the mixed reality headset is expected to be sleeker than other AR/VR headsets in the market despite having a bulkier design. It will run on Apple's new xrOS or reality OS or rOS designed, especially for the headset.

To cost 3x more than Meta's Quest 2

The AR/VR headset from Apple is rumored to be available at a price tag of around USD 3,000, which is three times more than the Oculus Quest 2 by Meta. Apple will not start shipping the product immediately. The same is expected during the later part of the year.

Besides the launch of new mixed reality headset, the online conference (that will run through June 9) will also showcase latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The tech giant is also expected to unveil a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display.

The event will begin with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook. An in-person event at Apple Park will be held for select developers and students along with some media professionals.