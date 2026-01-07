The CES 2026 showcase highlights the future of tech with major announcements in AI, next-generation chips, and more.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is in full swing in Las Vegas. Also revered as one of the biggest tech shows in the world, CES showcases new and innovative works from new and old companies. For years, demonstrations at the show have given a glimpse into the future of tech, and how far consumer technology has come or what it can achieve.

It is a caveat that not all the things that are showcased are immediately available commercially, but these concepts are important for showing what's possible down the line. CES 2026 has been no different, with innovators showcasing their futuristic tech. Here are some important and out-of-the-box futuristic announcements from the biggest consumer electronics show.

AI Max Pro

Unsurprisingly, AI remained the centre of spotlight at the CES 2026.

One of the biggest pushes to AI comes from Samsung. The Korean giant unveiled a slew of AI-powered products including the Micro RGB 130-inch TV, which was the winner of the CES Innovation Awards 2026 Best of Innovation. The Vision AI, embedded on the TV, showcases highlighted hands-free interaction using voice commands to get a lot of contextual information.

That said, Samsung is also planning to democratise access to AI through its handsets. The company plans to double the number of AI-enabled (Google Gemini) devices from 400 million mobile products, including smartphones and tablets, to 800 million in 2026.

Nvidia also created the buzz as the chipmaker unveiled next-generation Rubin, also touted as the first extreme-codesigned and six-chip AI platform. It also introduced Alpamayo, an open reasoning model family for autonomous vehicle development. Nvidia also presented a blueprint at CES 2026 – strategic transition from 'digital AI' to 'physical AI'.

Founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: "Computing has been fundamentally reshaped as a result of accelerated computing, as a result of artificial intelligence. What that means is some USD 10 trillion or so of the last decade of computing is now being modernized to this new way of doing computing."

Chips

Even as Nvidia hogged all the limelight with its physical AI transition, Intel and AMD too came up with their own set of updates, specially focused on the PC segment.

Intel unveiled its Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake), which is said to be the first chip built on Intel 18A node. It is said to be nearly 77 percent better when it comes to gaming performance and larger battery life (up to 27 hours).

AMD joined the party with its new Ryzen AI 400 "Gorgon Point" series, which comes with NPU performance to 60 TOPS.

LG CLOiD: An intelligent robot

LG has been one of the frontrunners at the CES events whether it's foldable or rollable displays or something else altogether. This year, they showcased an autonomous home robot that is not designed to do one or bare minimum tasks but also can understand commands, courtesy generative AI. For instance, you can simply ask the device to "can you grab me [item]". It can do laundry as well as unload a dishwasher. Is it the butler we have been waiting for?

Neural Earbuds

The concept of brain-computer interface is not new. But, we have not seen many commercial devices that align with the concept. Last year, Naqi Logix grabbed the limelight with its non-invasive earbuds that allow users to control other devices, ranging from PCs to smart wheelchairs without needing voice commands or a screen. The device could be revolutionary for people with disabilities. According to a Yahoo report, NAQI Logix has raised USD 9.6 million and secured 27 patents.

Strutt EV

At CES 2026, Strutt ev1 grabbed attention with its new take on personal transport. The mobility device is essentially a high-tech power wheelchair powered by co-pilot and comes equipped with advanced sensors such as LiDAR, and voice commands to autonomously navigate.

"When driving the ev¹, Co-Pilot technology senses the full complexity of its environment and makes continuous seamless adjustments as you move, smoothing the journey and preventing bumps and collisions with walls, furniture and people. Furthermore, natural language voice interactions let users easily request maneuvers without navigating menus. Powered by smart algorithms and LiDAR first pioneered for autonomous cars, Co-Pilot introduces this technology to an integrated personal mobility device for the first time," according to the company.

"Real-time mapping gives you enhanced awareness of your surroundings, and at a glance, checks your speed, or where Co-Pilot is heading, plus everything else you need to know displayed on a compact touchscreen. Inspired by technologies from the automotive industry, the Strutt Smart-Wheel system features powerful quad motors, all-terrain wheels and an intelligent drivetrain. Delivering a more controlled and comfortable ride, even over bumpy grassland and trails," it added.

Note that this is not a comprehensive list. We will keep the post updated with more and important updates from CES 2026.