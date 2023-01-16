Chat With Shakespeare, Margaret Thatcher, Socrates, Kanye and More Using AI

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world is changing drastically with new inventions in AI. The accessibility of what was once considered futuristic technology is groundbreaking. A new AI site lets you chat with famous historians, artists and influencers from any decade. Yes any decade, the individual could be living or dead.

The new site Character.AI lets users chat with authors, eminent scholars who may have contributed to their field a century ago. Users can even chat with contemporary artists and politicians.

Character.AI is a neural language model chatbox created by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, former developers at Google's language model called LaMDa. The site was launched on September 16, last year and is based on advanced deep learning and offers users a chance to even create characters within set parameters.

Users can summon or have a fictional conversation with any great mind in history. The data for the site was derived from normal dialogues in articles, news stories, books and other digital texts. The systems included a vast collection of bots that mimic several well known personalities.

If users want to chat with philosophers they can with Socrates and Thomas Hobbes, in science the site has Albert Einstein and Marie Curie, similarly in politics users can chat with Karl Marx and Margaret Thatcher. Users can clearly see the sign "Remember: everything the character says is made up" while using the site.