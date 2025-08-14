Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The AI PC market in India is poised for significant growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancement, increasing digital adoption, and a clear shift in user expectations. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are constantly upgrading their products. They believe AI integration and innovation will evolve gradually, just like the smartphone ecosystem in India.

Dell Technologies is actively developing solutions that reduce complexity, enhance performance, and meet the changing needs of users in this era. With an understanding of the overwhelming process of choosing AI PCs, it aims to simplify the product lineup into three clear categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. "This structure has helped customers more easily find the right system based on their performance and AI needs. Our lineup launched earlier this year also spans Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms, highlighting our commitment to silicon diversity and empowering users with greater flexibility and choice. Furthermore, we have been focusing on integrating features that matter most, such as AI-accelerated workflows, better battery life, and improved thermal design," said Indrajit Belgundi, senior director and general manager, client solutions group, Dell Technologies India.

A key example is the Dell Pro Max GB10, an AI developer desktop system that brings data center-class power to the deskside. It is built for developers and professionals pushing the limits of AI and high-performance computing which allows local prototyping, experimentation, and full-scale AI development, bridging the gap between desktops and enterprise data center solutions. Overall, these intelligent PCs empower users to work, create, and connect more efficiently than ever before.

As adoption accelerates, AI is becoming indispensable in computing, especially in a dynamic and diverse market like India, driving transformation across sectors and empowering users with smarter, more intuitive tools.

Similarly, ASUS India, the makers of hardware and electronic goods, believes innovation is at the core of its AI PC portfolio. It recently launched the Zenbook A14, ASUS' lightest Copilot+ PC, aimed at users who need premium AI performance in an ultra-portable form factor. ASUS was also among the first brands to introduce Snapdragon X-powered Zenbook and Vivobook laptops in India, underlining its readiness in this next wave of computing.

"What sets our AI PCs apart is the depth of our integration; the majority of our current lineup comes equipped with a dedicated Copilot key, which is a strong reflection of how committed we are to enabling users with real-time AI assistance. These devices are built to not just run AI tools but to power them intelligently and efficiently, thanks to our robust GPU & NPU support that combined deliver over 1850 TOPS, enabling seamless multitasking across AI workloads," said Arnold Su, vice president, consumer and gaming PC, system business group, ASUS India.

On the software side, ASUS is continuing to build features that add tangible value to everyday use cases—tools like Musetree for inspiration and ideation, Co-Creator for converting sketches into visuals, StoryCube for smart photo management, and adaptive intelligence features like Adaptive Lock and Adaptive Dimming, which use AI to create a more intuitive, secure, and responsive experience.

"We're now actively focused on scaling these capabilities across a wider range of segments, ensuring that AI-powered productivity, creativity, and security aren't just limited to premium models but reach more users through accessible options. For us, AI PCs are not a trend, they represent the new baseline of computing, and we're building around that belief," Su added.

With AI-enabled tools becoming more deeply embedded into everyday workflows, from writing assistance and content summarisation to image editing and intelligent file management, users are seeing real-time productivity gains. This is driving organic demand.

"What's also encouraging is that India's digital-first consumer base is responding well to these innovations. ASUS has seen strong traction across both our consumer as well as gaming AI PC portfolios, indicating a growing appetite for more capable, AI-ready machines. As more awareness around use-cases expands, we expect AI PCs to move rapidly into the mainstream. For ASUS, this is not a future-looking segment anymore, it's very much present and growing," Su explained.

Acer, the Taiwanese multinational company that produces computer hardware and electronics, is actively collaborating with global technology leaders to develop the next generation of devices equipped with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for smooth, efficient on-device AI performance. "Our upcoming models will feature advanced capabilities like intelligent camera enhancements, dynamic system tuning, and creative tools that elevate everyday computing. What truly sets Acer apart is our proprietary AI software, designed to deliver personalized, adaptive experiences that respond to how users work and create. And this is just the beginning, we are committed to constantly advancing what AI PCs can do," said Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India.

With AI PCs, India has already seen a strong initial wave of interest translating into real adoption, especially among creators, working professionals, and students who are constantly multitasking or managing high-volume content workflows. The key difference with AI PCs is that they don't just offer faster processing or sleeker designs, they enable a fundamentally smarter, more efficient computing experience.