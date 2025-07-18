Dassault Systemes Sees Double Digit growth in India on Strong Domestic Demand During the first quarter earnings, Dassault's Asia revenue increased 5 per cent driven by India, Southeast Asia, and Korea. Asia represented 22 per cent of the software revenue

By Ayushman Baruah

Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India

French 3D software major Dassault Systemes is seeing double digit growth in India on the back of strong domestic demand from sectors like Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Lifesciences. India is a key hub for the company with about 15 per cent of its 25,000 strong workforce based here.

"Though we don't declare the numbers, we have a good presence in India. India has been contributing significantly to our global revenue of about USD 6.7 billion. From 2020 onwards, we are growing in double digits driven by the domestic demand. We have seen growth in the automotive and infrastructure related projects," Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India told Entrepreneur India.

In India, Dassault Systemes works with companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, L&T Hydrocarbon, Raphe, and Blumotiv, among others.

In the recent past, Dassault is witnessing increased adoption of technology in the manufacturing sector. "Earlier, many of these organizations had homegrown applications…but we have been seeing now that they want to have applications that are well established which actually helps them on optimization of their production plants, making machines interact with each other, etc.," said Deepak.

During the first quarter earnings, Dassault Systemes' revenue in the Americas increased by 7 per cent to represent 43 per cent of the software revenue. This growth acceleration is driven by Aerospace & Defense, Transport & Mobility, and High-Tech. Despite tariff uncertainty, Europe, representing 36 per cent of the software revenue, increased 1 per cent, led by good growth in Aerospace & Defense. In Asia, revenue increased 5 per cent driven by India, Southeast Asia, and Korea. Asia represented 22 per cent of the software revenue.

In India, though a majority of the revenue is driven by the large enterprises, there is a huge installation base in the MSME and startup segments.

"We are seeing a lot of traction from the startup segment whether it is drone manufacturing or EV battery…they are all leveraging our cloud successfully. So we have a dedicated team focusing on that to support startups with some new programs and initiatives, to help them with the right application based on their product design and development. So while large accounts give us more growth because of the size, when it comes to volume, it is mid and startups," said Deepak.

In February this year, Dassault Systèmes launched the new "3D UNIV+RSES" technology that embed multiple generative AI technologies at the core of global IP Lifecycle Management (IPLM) for the benefit of its clients. This evolving architecture is aimed at helping clients to fully exploit their 3D design, virtual twins and PLM data in a new space of representation, the premier digital environment to train new categories of Experience as a Service (XaaS).
