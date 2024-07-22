Get All Access for $5/mo

Elon Musk's X To Soon Add An Option To Disable Links In Replies Users of the Elon Musk-owned social media network X (previously Twitter) will soon be able to deactivate links in their post replies thanks to a new feature that will be available soon.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Users of the Elon Musk-owned social media network X (previously Twitter) will soon be able to deactivate links in their post replies thanks to a new feature that will be available soon. Although the feature's purpose hasn't been confirmed and it hasn't been formally disclosed, it's most likely an attempt to tackle the platform's problem with spam bots, which usually reply to users' postings with links to their own websites.

The functionality may help users who are sick of seeing unrelated links in their comments from spam bots, but it may also make it more difficult for individuals to fact-check posts in order to reduce their visibility. As for the new link-blocking tool, we're not sure if it will be accessible to free users or, like everything else the platform is releasing these days, if it will only be available to X's paying customers.

Notably, since becoming office, one of Musk's top priorities has been to address the threat posed by spam bots. Musk stated that a "systemic purge of bots & trolls is underway" in an X post earlier this year. He also promised that the social media platform would find the bot's creators and apply "the full force of the law to bear upon them".

The billionaire has also piloted a "Not a Bot" scheme for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines in the interim. In order to utilize basic functions like replying, liking, and bookmarking posts, new users of the program must pay an annual charge of $1.
