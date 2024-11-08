Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

ESDS Software Solution to Double Data Center Capacity in the Next 1-2 Years ESDS also aims to promote data sovereignty, which implies that data within a country should comply with its laws and be stored domestically

By Ayushman Baruah

Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD and CEO, ESDS

ESDS Software Solution Ltd, a leading co-location data center player in India, is on an expansion mode with plans to double its capacity to 14-20 MW in 1-2 years from 7 MW currently. ESDS operates four data centers in India – Nasik, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Mohali.

The digital transformation wave in India is driving the demand for high-performance data centers. ICRA expects India's data center operational capacity to more than double to 2,000-2,100 MW by FY27 from 950 MW in FY24, involving investment of INR 50,000-55,000 crore, supported by digital explosion and data localization initiatives.

Colocation data centers such as ESDS allow businesses to scale IT resources up or down, and to migrate or repatriate data to different locations. This helps businesses adapt to changing needs and support new applications.

"In the last 3-4 years, new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), mixed reality, computer vision, blockchain, internet of things (IoT) have emerged wherein each of these run on very high advanced compute. It will not run on your typical mobile devices or desktops. It requires heavy duty compute which in turn requires lot of power and cooling. And that can be provided by a data center environment only," Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD, and CEO, ESDS told Entrepreneur India.

Majority of ESDS's clients are from India across three main verticals – Government, Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and Enterprises (including Manufacturing and IT-enabled Services companies).

ESDS also aims to promote data sovereignty. "Customers should host their data in Indian data centers so that they get to use Indian IP address, Indian encryption, and contracts are executed by Indian companies so that the law of the land is applicable," Somani said.

He added ESDS has been ahead of its peers when it comes to adoption of technology. "We came out with an AI/ML solution during 2010. We were the only company to deploy these technologies that time to offer real-time automatic adjustments of virtual machines where CPUs, RAMs, storage would get upgraded in real time without any reboot. No one thought about it during those days. Cloud was at a very nascent stage then and we were among the first to deploy cloud-based solutions," he said.

In terms of hiring plans, ESDS does not plan to hire in bulk but focus on the quality of the people. It plans to touch about 1,500 people from the current headcount of 1,200 in the next 3 years.

"We have developed an AI-based hiring platform that assesses candidates on ten different parameters and based on that, we get the output whether a person should be hired or not. Within a year or so, we may reach a stage where only the system will assess the candidates and release the offer letter as well," Somani said.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

