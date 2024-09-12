Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is in its nascent phase, but is being explored by different sectors and industries. Information Technology (IT) leaders are also exploring new use cases of AI technologies throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Generative AI (GenAI), in particular, is driving significant changes in the software development lifecycle. It's not only automating repetitive tasks but also enhancing the creative process.

More than 84 per cent of industry leaders have already incorporated AI technologies in SDLCs six months to five years ago with the earliest adopters primarily being IT services companies from Europe and America. Parallel to it, the Asian Pacific region, including India, is steadily growing, according to the OutSystems, and KPMG's report "AI in software development: Exploring opportunities and uncertainties."

Currently, 75 per cent of companies across the globe have incorporated AI in software development for testing, and quality assurance. Nearly 70 per cent use it for security vulnerability detection. Additionally, 94 per cent of organizations are ready to invest largely in AI-augmented SDLC management over the next two years.

The Other Side of AI in SDLC

Data show industry players' confidence in the quality of AI-generated code has risen substantially. However, it is also paired with certain risks such as orphan code and hallucinations, a lack of context for an organization's specific coding needs, and scalability. Only 56 per cent reported that they've experienced or are expected to experience a higher quality of applications, with fewer bugs and improved performance.

Further, 56 per cent of leaders are concerned about data privacy and security concerns and 42 per cent are concerned about regulatory and compliance challenges. Moreover, 38 per cent of executives reported difficulties in integrating GenAI into existing workflows as the primary barrier to adoption.

India's Road Towards SDLC

While talking about India's AI adoption in Software Development, Alankar Saxena, Co-Founder and CTO, Mudrex, said, "India's vast and expanding developer community, coupled with its strong emphasis on STEM education, creates an ideal environment for AI adoption in software development. In fact, 75% of software executives report up to a 50% reduction in development time thanks to AI and automation."

"The current talent pool falls short of meeting the growing demand for AI expertise. For Indian companies, finding and retaining skilled professionals who can effectively design, develop, and implement AI solutions is a significant challenge," said Dipal Dutta, CEO & Founder- RedoQ.

Adding to this Vijay Navaluri, Co-founder & Chief Customer Officer, Supervity said, "76 per cent of Indian enterprises are actively involved in AI and Generative AI (GenAI) initiatives, focusing on proofs of concept and investments. Nevertheless, several challenges hinder the integration of AI into the SDLC. One major issue is the complexity of implementation, where organisations face difficulties in embedding AI into existing workflows."

Nevertheless, Indian tech giants such as Infosys, Wipro, and TCS are at the forefront, investing heavily in AI research and development to enhance their software solutions, explained Dutta. "Startups like Niramai and Uniphore are also innovating in this space, focusing on niche areas such as AI-driven quality assurance and automated customer interactions," Dutta added.