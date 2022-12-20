Google Can Now Decode Your Doctor's Prescription

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Along with the MBBS degree doctors often unofficially certify themselves with the world's worst handwriting. Leaving their patients with prescriptions that would resemble the erosion lines on a rock.



Google can now decode the infamous 'doctor handwriting' to help people translate the unfathomable texts. The tech giants in India on Monday, announced that they are working with pharmacists to find ways to translate the handwritings of doctors.



The feature that is still in the prototype stage and is not accessible by the public yet, it allows users to upload a picture of the prescription. The image will then be processed and the app will detect and highlight the medications prescribed on the note.



The company issued a statement saying, "This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology."



At the Google for India's annual event, the company shared that they are also working on a single unified model that would cover over 100 Indian regional languages for speech and text. This would empower users from their South Asian Market.



Google hasn't fixed any launch date for the new decipher feature and it remains in the prototype stage.

Photo by Shiwa ID on Unsplash