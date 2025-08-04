By 2030, the company's goal is to have 60 per cent of revenues coming from international markets and 40 per cent from India

GTT Data Solutions, a new-age tech company, will be going after strategic acquisitions and partnerships in the next 12-18 months as it aims to scale from its current revenue levels to INR 500 crore by 2030.

"In the next 12–18 months, while organic growth will remain largely India-focused, our global expansion – through targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships – will play a key role in driving margin improvement," Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman of GTT Data, told Entrepreneur India.

"At the core of our growth strategy is Dual Intelligence – the strategic convergence of human expertise and artificial intelligence. This approach is already translating into strong client stickiness and expanding long-term value creation, especially in sectors grappling with rapid digital shifts. Looking ahead, we anticipate industry leading growth over the next 3–5 years," Natarajan added.

Over the past year or so, GTT Data has integrated seven companies, each designed to strengthen its capabilities across AI, automation, cloud infrastructure, enterprise platforms, data analytics, and digital skilling. Some of these companies are: Itarium Technologies, CRG Solutions, Alpharithm, Ujjvilas Technologies, Shikuyaa, Global Talent Track, and SEED Infotech.

"Our recent acquisition of Alpharithm's Singapore arm further strengthens our international presence and deepens our capabilities in AI and automation," Natarajan said.

GTT Data believes in expanding beyond metros to tier-II and tier-III cities. As part of this strategy, the company is scaling up its presence in Sangli, Maharashtra. "As of today, GTT Data Solutions has a talented workforce of about 700 employees across India. This includes 70 team members at our Sangli centre, which we aim to grow to 500 over the next three years," said Natarajan.

GTT's hiring is centered on two major themes: strategic scale and talent quality. "We are actively recruiting across AI, automation, cloud, analytics, enterprise platforms, and UX/UI—areas bolstered by our recent acquisitions. Simultaneously, we're building long-duration, mutually beneficial relationships with engineering colleges, especially in tier-II cities like Sangli, to bring in fresh graduates and equip them with both technical and soft skills," he added.

In addition to Sangli, GTT Data Solutions has existing centres in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, serving a wide array of clients across sectors.

Currently, nearly 90 per cent of the company's revenue is contributed by clients in India. "That said, we are actively working to diversify this mix. By 2030, our goal is to have 60 per cent of revenues coming from international markets and 40 per cent from India. This strategic rebalancing reflects our global ambitions and the strengthening of our international delivery capabilities. We are particularly focused on expanding in the US, Southeast Asia, and Europe, markets where enterprise demand for AI-led transformation is rapidly accelerating," Natarajan said.

Sector wise, GTT Data is focussing on transforming key sectors such as technology services, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. "These are industries where our Dual Intelligence model, combining human expertise with advanced AI, delivers measurable impact. Our flagship GAIN (GTT AI Accelerator Network) initiative is also accelerating this momentum by supporting over 100 emerging AI startups with mentorship, market access, and joint innovation opportunities," he added.