Hack Attack: Dozens of NFTs Stolen From Web3 Builders

Two major Web3 builders fell prey to hackers when they lost dozens of high-value non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the last few days with their crypto wallets getting compromised, according to a report by CoinDesk.

Photo by Andrey Metelev on Unsplash

CryptoNovo, the first victim, had tweeted about getting hacked on Tuesday, with a significant loss of three CryptoPunks, a Bored Ape, a Mutant Ape, three Meebits and two CloneX NFTs. In a period of 16 hours, the hacker managed to sell the 10 NFTs for a total value of 492.66 ETH, which equals $ 618,000 approximately.

Apparently, the attacker may have taken over the Discord account of CryptoNovo.

"DO NOT send anything to anyone using my name and account number!" CryptoNovo had tweeted. "The Discord you see below is a fake account."

A different hacker also targeted Nikhil Gopalani, who is chief operating officer at RTFKT, a Nike owned NFT project. It seems that Gopalani's account was drained by two wallets, with a damage of 19 CloneX NFTs, 18 RTKFT Space Pods, 17 Loot Pods, 11 CryptoKicks and 19 RTFKT Animus Eggs.

With NFTs becoming popular for expressing creativity and as an investment, the number of scams associated with them have also gone up significantly since last year. The next step in the NFT stage is for creators and buyers to ensure the safety of these platforms, which are susceptible to digital fraud, just like any other form of currency. There is still a lot of debate on whether NFTs have a future, just like discussions on the usefulness of the Metaverse, but that is something which shall take its own time to come to a conclusion.