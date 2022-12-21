Here's How Technology Will Influence Overseas Education In 2023

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The health crisis of 2020 upended the traditional methods of human life, including education. But with the crisis came along the broader opportunity to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in the education sector. Technology emerged as a lifeline when health protocols of social distancing cut the primordial cords of imparting education.

It ushered a new era of technological promises such as personalized learning, equipping students with digital skills to be relevant in the 21st-century job markets. It aided our ability to envision an equal and robust educational system, particularly for international higher education.

Fast forward to 2022, technology is seamlessly plugged into the overseas higher education ecosystem. Right from the applications to the classrooms, the ubiquity of technology and how it accentuates student outcomes are impressive.

Education 4.0 and study abroad

Artificial intelligence, big data, robotics and the Internet-of-things are all part of the fourth industrial revolution, which is changing our world at an unimaginable rate and requiring job seekers to demonstrate their technological prowess.

Understanding the need of the hour to jump on the bandwagon of technological advancement, higher education institutions are redesigning their systems not just to meet the needs of the industry but also to enhance the student experience and utilize institutional resources prudently.

Education 4.0 needs institutions to align their teaching and processes strategies with the emerging fourth industrial revolution to nurture successful graduates. In the coming years, cyber-physical systems will seep into several businesses, thus warranting a new skill set for employees who enter the job market. Data by McKinsey Digital revealed that 60 per cent of all occupations could have at least a third of their tasks automated due to the fourth industrial revolution.

The future of education will therefore be dominated by technology, which will envelop all factions of the educational system, including studying abroad. However, some tech trends will predominantly shape the study abroad experience in 2023.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making great strides in education, and data corroborates its fast penetration in the industry. Global AI in education is anticipated to reach $3.68 billion by 2023.

From applications to classroom learning, AI impacts every aspect of global education. Overseas education platforms are using the power of AI to assist users in effectively tackling their everyday hurdles and challenges related to overseas education. Besides that, AI is used for invigilation, grading, etc. It helps instructors better understand each student's potential and challenges and offer personalized education.

AI is also assisting institutions to boost their international student enrollment and engagement. The application of AI in the enrollment process has cut down on the cost and increased the number of students applying for courses. The AI-enabled chatbots send personalized messages to students, reminding them about approaching deadlines, enrollment rules, and the required documents. The chatbots also educate students about financial opportunities including loans, scholarships, grants, and other funding sources, keeping them interested and involved.

The AI-powered automated document verification cuts down on the consumption of time and resources for institutions and helps students receive acceptance faster.

Hybrid learning

The ravaging global pandemic choked our traditional channels of imparting education. Technology emerged as a savior to fill the learning gaps created. While the world heaves a sigh of relief as the pandemic wanes, nothing is like before, even our approach to learning.

Institutions and country borders have opened up to welcome students from across the globe. However, the pandemic catalyzed and accelerated the pace of digital transformation in the higher education space in astonishing ways. It has also brought about a seismic shift in how students approach education. Today an overwhelming majority of students wish to continue with the hybrid learning system.

Hybrid learning for degree courses abroad makes international education accessible and cost-effective for students while also democratizing the market. In doing so, the objective of a sustainable and egalitarian world that does not limit chances due to inaccessibility is achieved.

Technological runway

Several key educational trends such as nano learning, metaverse education, and gamification will shape the future of education. The world will witness a paradigm shift in perspective to overseas education that will be primarily steered by technology. The change is inevitable and necessary for students to gain enhanced access to quality education, create more opportunities and help them learn skills for exciting careers in the future and beyond.