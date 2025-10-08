In mobile, telecom, electronics and the entire technology ecosystem, wherever there are global bottlenecks, India has the opportunity to provide solutions to the world: PM

As the world's second-largest telecom market and the second-largest 5G market, India reinforces the belief that its technological future rests in capable hands. Inaugurating the ninth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that the government is financing test beds for technologies like 5G, 6G, advanced optical communications, and tera-hertz to enable product development.

"India Mobile Congress and India's success in the telecom sector reflect the strength of the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Partnerships between startups and premier research institutes are being facilitated, and with government support, Indian industry, startups, and academia are collaborating across sectors. India is advancing in every dimension—developing and scaling indigenous technologies, creating intellectual property through R&D, and contributing to global standards," said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that numerous companies are manufacturing at scale across the country, and when indirect opportunities are added, the employment figures become even more substantial. Over the past decade, mobile phone manufacturing has grown twenty-eight times, while its exports have surged by one hundred twenty-seven times, according to data cited by the Prime Minister.

"India recently launched its Made-in-India 4G stack, marking a major indigenous achievement, with this India has now joined the list of five countries globally with this capability." He stated that through the indigenous 4G and 5G stack, India will not only ensure seamless connectivity but also deliver high-speed internet and reliable services.

Furthermore, he said that in mobile manufacturing, components such as chipsets, batteries, displays, and sensors must increasingly be produced within the country. By advancing work on Datacenters and Cloud infrastructure, India has the potential to emerge as a global data hub. Wherever there are global supply chain disruptions across mobile, telecom, electronics, and the broader technology ecosystem, there lies an opportunity for India.

"India leads with a mindset focused on expanding industry and investment. This is the best time to invest, innovate and make in India! From manufacturing to semiconductors, mobiles to electronics, and startups across sectors, India is brimming with possibilities and energy," he added.