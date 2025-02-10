India Accounts for 40% of AI Agent Deployments Globally: Automation Anywhere AI agents or agentic AI refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and using available tools.

By Ayushman Baruah

Mihir Shukla, Founder and CEO, Automation Anywhere

India accounts for 40 per cent of artificial intelligence (AI) agent deployments globally for Automation Anywhere, driven by the demand from global capability centers (GCCs) and large Indian enterprises that are looking to optimize processes and reduce costs.

AI agents or agentic AI refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and using available tools.

"For Automation Anywhere, India is a very important market, growing much faster than the rest," Mihir Shukla, Founder and CEO of the company told Entrepreneur India.

"GCCs need to further accelerate adoption of AI agents and even a year of complacency can cost a lot. GCCs should lead this. Then, AI agents are helping large Indian enterprises like Tata Sky, Airtel, and Adani Enterprises realize their global ambitions," Shukla said.

For India to remain at the center of the AI agentic force, he said, reskilling the workforce is crucial along with stronger participation from the developer and startup community.

Globally, Automation Anywhere has about 1,600 employees out of which 50 per cent are based in India. "We are looking to hire more talent in AI…willing to take people with the right attitude and train them," Shukla said.

"In India, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is the largest adopter of AI followed by verticals like manufacturing, retail, and logistics," Shukla said. "There are significant opportunities in healthcare as the system is overloaded with the country's large population."

The global AI agents market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.1 per cent from 2024 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. Increased demand for automation, advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP), and rising demand for personalized customer experiences are primarily driving the growth of the market.

Since launch of Automation Anywhere's AI Agent in June 2024, the company has witnessed significant traction. During the third quarter, Automation Anywhere stated that it saw higher than anticipated newer customer interest for conversational automation powered by Amazon Q.

During the third quarter, the company saw two-fold growth in AI agent deals and continued to see double-digit growth in million-dollar customers. It witnessed 80 per cent success rate from proof-of-concept (POC) to production of AI agent deployment across the globe.
