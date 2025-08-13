Companies are doubling down on India's strategic value— driven by access to deep digital talent, operational resilience, and a favorable regulatory climate

India has witnessed a fresh wave of marquee global capability centre (GCC) setups and large-scale expansions in July strengthening its position as the global hub for GCCs.

"From Fortune 500 giants to emerging tech innovators, companies are doubling down on India's strategic value— driven by access to deep digital talent, operational resilience, and a favorable regulatory climate," according to a report by Inductus GCC. India's cities, both metro and emerging, are being transformed into engines of innovation.

US retail giant Costco is establishing its first GCC in Hyderabad wherein the new center will focus on crucial technology and research functions, marking a significant strategic expansion. The facility is set to initially employ 1,000 professionals.

Global consulting firm Alight Solutions has established its latest GCC in Chennai aimed at enhancing its capabilities in delivering core technology and consulting services for human resource and financial solutions globally.

Eisai Pharmaceuticals is launching GCC in Visakhapatnam to boost digital transformation and pharma research, strengthening the city's role as a tech and healthcare hub.

Daikin, provider of air-conditioning solutions, is looking to set up a GCC in India in collaboration with EY. The company already has operations in Sri City (in Andhra Pradesh) and is investing an additional INR 2,500 crore in an export-oriented unit.

US retail giant Albertsons is strengthening its Bengaluru GCC, planning to hire 1,000 tech professionals over 18 months. The centre will focus on AI and data-driven retail innovation, reinforcing the city's status as a global tech hub.

Global financial major State Street has significantly expanded its presence in India, opening a new 210,000 sq. ft. facility across four floors at India Land Tech Park in Coimbatore. This follows the inauguration of another GCC in Chennai just weeks prior. The new Coimbatore centre has the potential to employ approximately 2,400 people, underscoring State Street's growing investment in India's talent pool and its strategic move into tier-II cities for enhanced operational capabilities.

While IT and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) traditionally dominated the GCC landscape, India is now witnessing a visible surge in GCCs from a diverse range of sectors, according to Inductus. "This includes significant players in healthcare & pharmaceuticals (e.g., Eli Lilly, Medtronic), manufacturing & industrials (e.g., Mercedes-Benz, Continental), and Retail/CPG (e.g., Kraft Heinz, Adidas), along with an increasing presence of professional services firms. This diversification underscores India's growing appeal as a strategic hub for complex, high-value operations across various industries."

Inductus GCC's Digital Twin and COPO (Company-Owned, Partner Operated) service model claims to create a seamless, future-ready operational framework for global businesses setting up GCCs in India. The Digital Twin Process ensures real-time collaboration, decision-making, and operational efficiency by replicating physical systems in a virtual environment, enabling synchronized execution across multiple time zones.

Meanwhile, the COPO model allows MNCs to retain full ownership and strategic control while leveraging Inductus' expertise for execution, compliance, and scalability. This hybrid approach aims to optimize costs, mitigates risks, and accelerates GCC growth, ensuring innovation-driven operations with minimal liabilities and maximum efficiency.

"In a world full of rapid tech and process disruptions, global corporations that invest in innovation-led R&D don't just survive—they lead. Innovation is the key to staying relevant, cost-competitive, and future ready in an ever-evolving marketplace," said Alouk Kumar, CEO, Inductus.