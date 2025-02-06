Signalling commitment to future-ready workforces and equipping youth for next-gen innovation, 42 per cent of GCCs are likely to bolster their workforce with a significant 50 per cent surge by 2030

Global capability centers (GCCs) in India are expected to create 4.25–4.5 lakh new jobs this year, with 35 per cent of GCCs eyeing 50-100 per cent workforce expansion, according to the annual flagship report titled 'India's Talent Takeoff-The GCC 4.0 story' by NLB Services.

Fuelled by its vast skilled workforce and supportive policies, India has emerged as the top GCC destination, and GCCs are expected to generate 1 million jobs in the next six years. Overall the sector is expected to employ 3.3 million professionals by 2030.

Diving further into the GCC paradigm, the report spotlights the rising demand for entry-level talent across GCCs, especially across skills like Customer Experience and Support Services (17 per cent), Cybersecurity and Data Protection (17 per cent), Digital Transformation and Automation (14 per cent). GCCs across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai are poised to drive the demand for freshers in the sector.

Signaling commitment to future-ready workforces and equipping youth for next-gen innovation, 42 per cent of GCCs are likely to bolster their workforce with a significant 50 per cent surge by 2030. Moreover, 61 per cent of India Inc. GCCs anticipate over 50 per cent increase in women hires by 2030.

"India's position as a global GCC hub continues to strengthen, with the number of centers expected to grow to 2,100+ by 2030, driving a market size nearing USD 100 billion. As we are gearing up for GCC 4.0, workforce synergies will be of utmost priority. The 'India's Talent Take off-The GCC 4.0 story' report offers a comprehensive outlook on the Indian GCC hiring ecosystem and it is interesting to note the evolution of GCCs beyond core tech," said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

"Over the last three years, India has also witnessed the emergence of new GCC hubs, and GCCs are fast outpacing IT services in job creation. The recent introduction of the national framework in FY26 budget will further propel GCC growth across Tier II and Tier III locations, and the demand for niche skills will continue to rise", added Alug.

NLB's report findings indicate that Bengaluru is likely to lead India's GCC hubs with 27 per cent hiring growth, significantly impacting the IT and R&D ecosystem due to rising demand for AI, Data Science, and Cloud Computing professionals. Following closely, Mumbai is set for 23 per cent growth, driven by financial services and consulting sectors. Chennai ranks third at 19 per cent forecast, supported by its strengths in engineering and manufacturing.

The report further indicates GCCs are not only offering higher salaries but also investing in specialized talent to drive global innovation. As GCCs compete for top talent, their premium compensation strategy is distinguishing them from traditional IT sectors. The primary driver of this premium is the demand for niche skills (39 per cent) such as AI, cloud computing, and advanced analytics.