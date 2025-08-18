You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's wearable device market declined 6.3 percent year-over-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025 (1H25), reaching 51.6 million units, according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker. The market also recorded its fifth consecutive quarterly decline, 9.4 percent YoY decrease to 26.7 million units in 2Q25. The average selling price (ASP) for overall wearables saw a modest increase of 2.2 percent YoY to $19.2 in 2Q25, while it remained flat in 1H25 at $18.7.

Smartwatch shipments declined for the sixth consecutive quarter, dropping 28.4 percent YoY to 6.6 million units in 2Q25. The category's share within the overall wearables market also fell, decreasing to 24.9 percent, down from 31.5 per cent a year ago. Despite declining volumes ASPs increased by 5.1 per cent YoY, rising from $20.6 to $21.7 in 2Q25. Advanced smartwatches were also impacted, with shipments falling 39.5 per cent YoY and their market share declining from 2.5 per cent to 2.1 per cent. The earwear category saw a marginal decline of 1.2 per cent YoY, reaching 19.9 million units in 2Q25, following strong double-digit growth in the previous two quarters.

The first half of 2025 saw fewer smartwatch launches than anticipated, primarily due to regulatory pressures promoting local manufacturing and muted consumer demand. As a result, IDC projects the smartwatch category to decline in strong double digits for the full year 2025.

"Looking ahead to the festive second half, brands are expected to pivot towards mid-premium offerings, focusing on advanced health sensors, NFC support, AI-driven features for predictive health insights, and seamless integration with devices and ecosystems," said Anand Priya Singh, market analyst, Smart Wearable Devices, IDC India. "Additionally, white-label smartwatches (low-cost knockoffs) are expected to regain momentum, particularly in the offline retail channel, driven by aggressive bundle offers," Singh added.