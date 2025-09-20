We want to be an original design manufacturer (ODM) company, that's the vision for our second innings, says, Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon

Kaynes Semicon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Ltd, has plans to set up a fab, compound fab, design lab and indigenous GPU development, said a top company official in an exclusive interaction with Entrepreneur India.

Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon, has aggressive expansion plans for the company. In FY26, the company will be investing close to $20 million in research and development (R&D). It aims to achieve a revenue target of INR 100 crore by this fiscal year, according to the CEO.

"In the next two years we want to be a $100 million company. Our plan of action constitutes a strategy to put up a fab or a compound fab, along with a design lab in the next three years. We are investing close to $150 million in new technology, like silicon photonics, the 2.5D and 3D ICs, in the next one year. With indigenous GPU aspiration picking up, we also have plans to get into it within the next two years. An IPO is also possible in the next three years. We want to be an original design manufacturer (ODM) company, that's the vision for our second innings," the CEO explained.

Kaynes Semicon stepped into the semiconductor industry with its Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant in Sanand, Gujarat. With its first commercial chip in the power sector catering to industrial needs, to be rolled out in October, Raghu Panicker, is bullish about India's chip ambition and the support from the ecosystem. The mass production is set to close by the end of this calendar year.

"We have received an all-round support within the group and also externally with our customers, technology partners, equipment & raw materials suppliers, accessories, and from the Centre and state government," he said.

The company aims to be a single supplier in the chip ecosystem, "We want to be the supplier, the one-stop solution for ATMP, R&D, reliability, failure analysis, system solution group, and ODM," the CEO added.

Primarily, the OSAT unit is making chips in the power segment for industrial and automotive needs. In the consumer space it is focusing on silicon microphone, the fingerprint sensor, etc.