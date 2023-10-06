Meta Has Now Rolled Out Its First Generative AI-powered Ad Features The company said the background generation feature creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser's product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences, while image expansion adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like feed or reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

The company said the background generation feature creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser's product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences, while image expansion adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like feed or reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.

Meta said it is rolling out our first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta's Ads Manager, with a global rollout complete by next year.The company said these features unlock 'a new era' of creativity that aims to maximize the productivity, personalisation and performance for all advertisers. "The new features – Background generation, image expansion, and text variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools we continue to build for businesses," Meta said in a blogpost.

The company said the background generation feature creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser's product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences, while image expansion adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like feed or reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.

The text variations feature generates multiple versions of ad texts based on advertiser's original copy, highlighting the selling points of their products and services and giving them multiple text options to better reach their audience.

Earlier this year, Meta announced the AI Sandbox where it has been testing these generative AI features with a small and a small set of advertisers.Meta said these advertisers have been providing it 'valuable feedback'. "As an early adopter of Meta's AI Sandbox, Publicis is excited to experience how it will apply to important client use cases, "said Keith Soljacich, executive vice president, head of innovation, Publicis Media Content Innovation. "Ad creative development that is faster, smarter and integrated into the larger Meta ad platform will be a game changer," he added.

The company said it plans to offer advertisers more ways to generate ad copy to highlight product selling points or generate background images 'in minutes' with tailored themes, like outdoor images for an athleisure brand.

Meta said the businesses will soon be able to use AIs for business messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp to engage with customers helping with commerce, engagement and support, unlocking 'instant' conversational responses. "We're testing with a small number of businesses in Alpha and plan to scale it further next year," the company said.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

5 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read Before Starting a Business

A selection of books that helped me found and scale a startup from a $10,000 line of credit to a billion-dollar business

By Nate Morris
Entrepreneurs

3 Key Things Investors Look For In a Founder Before Signing a Cheque

One thing that determines the success of a startup is its founder. And, that is why it has become crucial for investors to bet their money on the right founders

By S Shanthi
News and Trends

Schneider Electric Completes 60 years In India

Schneider Electric launched the Schneider Electric Innovation Yatra, a carbon neutral 'Innovation Hub on Wheels' with a mission of making India, more sustainable, digital and energy positive

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

3 Excellent Problem Statement Examples

A problem statement aims to identify a problem and find a solution. Continue reading for how to write one and examples to base yours on.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

KFC Has Been Dethroned as No. 2 Chicken Chain in the U.S. — Here's Who Took Its Spot

A viral chicken sandwich led to an increase in market share.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Thought Leaders

From Side Hustle to Full-Time Success — 6 Ways to Turn Niche Interests into Profitable Ventures

A hobby, pro bono work or charity project can turn into a money-making business if you know the right steps to take.

By Bidhan Baruah