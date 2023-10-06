The company said the background generation feature creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser's product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences, while image expansion adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like feed or reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.

Meta said it is rolling out our first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta's Ads Manager, with a global rollout complete by next year.The company said these features unlock 'a new era' of creativity that aims to maximize the productivity, personalisation and performance for all advertisers. "The new features – Background generation, image expansion, and text variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools we continue to build for businesses," Meta said in a blogpost.

The text variations feature generates multiple versions of ad texts based on advertiser's original copy, highlighting the selling points of their products and services and giving them multiple text options to better reach their audience.

Earlier this year, Meta announced the AI Sandbox where it has been testing these generative AI features with a small and a small set of advertisers.Meta said these advertisers have been providing it 'valuable feedback'. "As an early adopter of Meta's AI Sandbox, Publicis is excited to experience how it will apply to important client use cases, "said Keith Soljacich, executive vice president, head of innovation, Publicis Media Content Innovation. "Ad creative development that is faster, smarter and integrated into the larger Meta ad platform will be a game changer," he added.

The company said it plans to offer advertisers more ways to generate ad copy to highlight product selling points or generate background images 'in minutes' with tailored themes, like outdoor images for an athleisure brand.

Meta said the businesses will soon be able to use AIs for business messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp to engage with customers helping with commerce, engagement and support, unlocking 'instant' conversational responses. "We're testing with a small number of businesses in Alpha and plan to scale it further next year," the company said.