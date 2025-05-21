More Mid-Sized GCCs Will Enter India in the Post Trump Era The number of GCCs in India could swell up to 3,500 by 2030 and the size of the market will grow from USD 60 billion to beyond USD 110 billion in the next 5 years.

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

More number of mid-sized GCCs are expected to enter India in the post Donald Trump era due to factors like price rise and talent shortage that are plaguing the US economy.

"When GCC came to India in early 90s, they came in quest for backend operations but soon they realised that India also has the talent to support their innovation-led R&D endeavours. So, over a period of time, they emerged and evolved as R&D units…In phase 2, they started focussing on India markets and most of them were set up keeping in mind India's talent pool and economics of operations," said Alouk Kumar, CEO, Inductus GCC, a consulting firm.

"GCC 3.0 is about the post Trump era and more mid-sized GCCs will be entering India, the number swelling up to 3,500 by 2030. The size of the market will grow from USD 60 billion to beyond USD 110 billion in the next 5 years. Last year, on an average, one GCC was set up in India every week. This year, this is expected to increase to two GCCs a week which is a 100 per cent growth," Kumar told Entrepreneur India.

(Alouk Kumar, CEO, Inductus GCC)

Many IT service companies in India are actively establishing their own GCC units to compete on the growing trend of multinational corporations setting up their own in-house technology centers in India. For example, Infosys is said to be actively pursuing GCC-related initiatives under its Project Altius, including BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) models and scaling support services. Similarly, Cognizant has appointed a global head of GCC services and reportedly has 10 active GCC projects. Wipro too is reportedly building a dedicated GCC service line. This is also an indication of the pressure felt by the traditional IT services companies from the GCC sector.

Kumar said that a major chunk of the GCC talent comes from the IT services industry which is already a mature sector in the country. "There has been a de-growth of IT services industry. The loss of IT services industry has been a gain for GCCs," he said.

Currently, GCCs contribute 1.5–2 per cent to India's GDP and it is likely to touch 3.5 per cent in 2024 according to the Economic Survey. However, Inductus believes this could touch 5 per cent after taking into account the Trump's era.

Apart from the US, other major economies like Germany and Japan are also eying India to set up R&D centers. "Slow economic growth, an ageing population, and high wage structures are putting tremendous pressure on their economies and that is in turn driving the India advantage. Sector wise, IT, BFSI, healthcare, aviation, and automobile are leading the setting up of the GCCs," Kumar said.

India is renowned for its deep expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and cloud computing. With a score of 2.8, India leads the world in AI skill penetration, ahead of the US (2.2) and Germany (1.9), according to the Stanford AI Index 2024. Since 2016, India's concentration of AI talent has increased 263 per cent, making it a significant hub for AI.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

This Approach to Trading Can Unlock New Business Opportunities and Financial Success. Here's What to Know Before Jumping in.

Here's how algorithmic trading is empowering small investors and startups.

By Oleg Tsyura
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Jason Kothari's Mythik Raises USD 15 Mn Round to Build the 'Disney from the East'

The round drew participation from a diverse group of global and Indian investors, including Sakal Media Group, BITKRAFT, Shah Rukh Khan's family office, VC Grid, Visceral Capital, the Patni family office, and several influential individuals such as Saif Saeed Ghobash, Jaynti Kanani, Deepen Parikh, Marc Younan and more.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

By Punita Sabharwal
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu