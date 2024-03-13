The most widely used PC browser, Google Chrome, has recently been exposed to a new security flaw that may impact millions of users globally. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the Indian government released a high severity alert that revealed the information.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome, which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system," CERT-In stated in a March 8 release outlining the issues with the Google Chrome browser.

The advisory goes on to say that Google Chrome has these vulnerabilities because of "out-of-bounds memory access, improper implementation in V8, and use-after-free errors within the FedCM component." By sending a specifically designed web page to the targeted system, a remote attacker could take advantage of these vulnerabilities."

Furthermore, according to the CERT-In alert, remote attackers may be able to execute arbitrary code or inflict a "Denial of Service (DoS) condition on the targeted system" if they are successful in exploiting these vulnerabilities.

Additionally, according to the security bulletin, Google Chrome versions earlier than 122.0.6261.111/.112 for Windows and Mac as well as Google Chrome versions earlier than 122.0.6261.111 for Linux were impacted by this problem.

The good news is that Google has already recognized the security flaw and is already releasing a new version of Chrome that addresses it. The business announced in an update that the next Google Chrome updates, 122.0.6261.111/.112 for Windows and Mac and 122.0.6261.111 for Linux, will be released in the upcoming days and weeks.