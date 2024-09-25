Get All Access for $5/mo

Orion: Advanced Smart Glasses by Mark Zuckerberg Declaring that "the best people in the world" are developing the Orion smart glasses, Zuckerberg gave a live demonstration of the fully functional prototype on stage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At Meta Connect 2024, the company's premier event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduces Orion, a smart glass that he claims is "the most advanced pair of glasses the world has ever seen." This is the company's most ambitious product to date. Declaring that "the best people in the world" are developing the Orion smart glasses, Zuckerberg gave a live demonstration of the fully functional prototype on stage. With Orion, Reality Labs' goal of developing the next big computer platform that offers a profound sensation of presence—as if you were actually there with the other person—is getting closer to reality, Zuckerberg continued.

The company's first consumer-grade full holographic augmented reality glasses, Orion is a standalone smart glass that doesn't require any cables, weighs less than 100 grams, and has a brilliant holographic display.According to Zuckerberg, the Orion glasses' display is not your typical display; rather, it is a completely new display architecture comprised of specialized silicon and sensors, as well as small projectors with nanoscale components. These smart glasses work with voice and AI controls just like regular smart glasses. Furthermore, it will support a neural interface that is driven by the wrist-based neural interface developed by the business.

The Orion glasses are reportedly being further optimized by the firm to make them more stylish and compact, and they are also reportedly concentrating on production to lower their cost. Meta will use the Orion glasses like a development kit, largely internally, and also to build the software around them.
