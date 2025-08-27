Planview completes third year in India this month and is bullish about crossing 5 lakh users in India along with a minimum of 3X growth in YoY new billing by FY26

Texas-based enterprise software company Planview said it is on track to clock revenue of USD 500 million in 2025, driven by continued adoption of its solutions, the acquisition of Sciforma, and substantial customer expansion in the first half of 2025.

It added more than 120 net new customers in the first half, including marquee names in healthcare, energy, and technology. Of the 120 net new customers, over 10 are from India alone reflecting the company's sharp focus on the India market.

During the first half of 2025, net new customers and notable customers who selected or expanded their footprint with Planview include: Currys Group, DHL, EDF Renewables, Farmacia Guadalajara, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, FIS, General Mills, Harman Connected Services, and Infosys, among others.

Planview acquired Sciforma, a prominent provider of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Product Development solutions, earlier this year. The acquisition of Sciforma significantly expands Planview's presence in Europe and strengthens its global leadership in Portfolio Management solutions.

According to a CIO Survey 2025, 42 per cent of CIOs say AI and machine learning (ML) are their top technology priorities for 2025. At the same time, more enterprises reported AI project failures this year compared to 2024, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Planview closes out the first half of 2025 focused on addressing this gap – helping organisations cut through their own noise to deliver impact – with expanded AI capabilities throughout its solutions.

Planview said its AI-powered assistant for Connected Work, Planview Copilot, allows teams to harness AI to deliver proactive insights and personalized recommendations to make informed decisions, optimize resources, and adapt to changes in real-time.

"We believe the future of connected work is delivered in an AI-first world—AI doesn't just enhance decision support; it accelerates the realisation of our vision for seamless enterprise synchronization and orchestration. With AI woven into the fabric of our platform, we ensure connected work delivers tangible business outcomes," said Razat Gaurav, CEO, Planview.

"This is how we empower CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, and CEOs to harness AI driven productivity and stay competitive in today's fast moving market. What matters is outcome orientation and organizational alignment: connecting leadership strategy to frontline execution," added Gaurav.

In the recent past, Planview has made some strategic hires in key roles to provide greater value to customers while driving sustainable growth for Planview. Sunny Saroya joined Planview as senior vice president of North America Sales, bringing strong experience in go-to-market and cross-functional collaboration experience. Sandrina Branton joined Planview as senior vice president of Professional Services, bringing extensive global leadership experience, most recently at ServiceNow, building and leading large Customer Success and Professional Services teams.