Qualcomm's Smart Move With Glasses Qualcomm's bet on smart glasses brings spatial computing to consumers and positioning India prominently in the global immersive technology ecosystem

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

With an aim to make smart glasses become an integral part of daily life, Qualcomm Technologies is partnering with Lenskart. This move reflects a concerted effort to bring cutting-edge, AI-enabled smart eyewear solutions to Indian consumers. Over 100-plus mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) devices globally are powered by Snapdragon XR Platforms, the power behind Qualcomm's smart glasses and extended reality. Qualcomm aims to drive the development and adoption of extended reality (XR) by providing the foundational hardware, software, and platform solutions needed to create immersive and interactive experiences.

This milestone signals a new era in bringing spatial computing to Indian consumers and positioning India prominently in the global immersive technology ecosystem.

Savi Soin, senior vice president, Qualcomm India, said, "India is leading a transformative shift in how reality is experienced. Qualcomm Technologies envision a future where smart glasses become as integral to daily life as smartphones, seamlessly handling everyday tasks. Snapdragon platforms are engineered to deliver a balance of sleek, lightweight design with powerful functionality,making smart glasses practical and intuitive for everyday use. Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, this technology will empower frontline workers, transform education in remote areas, and enable truly inclusive digital access."

As Qualcomm Technologies continues to expand beyond smartphones, it remains committed to enabling transformative innovation across industries.

Alex Katouzian, group general manager, mobile, compute & XR (MCX), Qualcomm Technologies, said, "AI is playing in the growth opportunity for XR - enabling AI to see what you see and hear what you hear to enable personalized and intuitive experiences. These platforms are pivotal in ushering in a new era of next generation computing that is more immersive, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life."

The use cases showcase cutting-edge innovations across entertainment, content capture, fitness, and education, highlighting the explosion of possibilities with spatial computing.

Qualcomm has developed the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 and AR1+ Gen 1 chipsets specifically for smart glasses, enabling them to function as standalone devices with on-device AI capabilities. The AR1+ Gen 1 is designed for enhanced image quality, size and power improvements, and can run Small Language Models (SLMs). This allows for tasks like voice commands and real-time translation to be processed directly on the glasses.
Shrabona Ghosh

Senior Correspondent

I write on corporates and lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations', wherein I cover large enterprises across technology, auto, FMCG and avaition. I engage in CEO dialogues and run my podcast series: The Big Bosses. You can reach out to me at gshrabona@entrepreneurindia.com

Most Popular

See all
Life Hacks

9 Habit Stacks That Boost Leadership, Parenting and Wellness — Without Taking More Time

I've built these real-life routines into my day to balance entrepreneurship, parenting and wellness without burning out.

By Elisette Carlson
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

President Donald Trump Signs the GENIUS Act to Make the U.S. the 'Crypto Capital of the World'

The landmark cryptocurrency legislation was signed into law by President Trump on Friday.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Astronomer's CEO and HR Chief Were Placed on Leave After the Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal. Here's How the Unicorn Tech Company Has Responded.

Astronomer responded after its top leadership went viral during the usually cute "kiss cam" segment of Coldplay's show.

By David James
Leadership

Guy Fieri Teaches His Team This Customer Service Secret — And It Can Unlock Unexpected Success For Your Business Too

We sat down with the Mayor of Flavortown to find out the philosophy that helped him build a global brand centered on food, fun, and family.

By Dan Bova
Leadership

How to Build a Team That Can Execute Your Vision

When you're a leader, you're the one in charge of your company's mission and vision. But you can't realize that vision alone.

By Emily Reynolds