With an aim to make smart glasses become an integral part of daily life, Qualcomm Technologies is partnering with Lenskart. This move reflects a concerted effort to bring cutting-edge, AI-enabled smart eyewear solutions to Indian consumers. Over 100-plus mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) devices globally are powered by Snapdragon XR Platforms, the power behind Qualcomm's smart glasses and extended reality. Qualcomm aims to drive the development and adoption of extended reality (XR) by providing the foundational hardware, software, and platform solutions needed to create immersive and interactive experiences.

This milestone signals a new era in bringing spatial computing to Indian consumers and positioning India prominently in the global immersive technology ecosystem.

Savi Soin, senior vice president, Qualcomm India, said, "India is leading a transformative shift in how reality is experienced. Qualcomm Technologies envision a future where smart glasses become as integral to daily life as smartphones, seamlessly handling everyday tasks. Snapdragon platforms are engineered to deliver a balance of sleek, lightweight design with powerful functionality,making smart glasses practical and intuitive for everyday use. Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, this technology will empower frontline workers, transform education in remote areas, and enable truly inclusive digital access."

As Qualcomm Technologies continues to expand beyond smartphones, it remains committed to enabling transformative innovation across industries.

Alex Katouzian, group general manager, mobile, compute & XR (MCX), Qualcomm Technologies, said, "AI is playing in the growth opportunity for XR - enabling AI to see what you see and hear what you hear to enable personalized and intuitive experiences. These platforms are pivotal in ushering in a new era of next generation computing that is more immersive, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life."

The use cases showcase cutting-edge innovations across entertainment, content capture, fitness, and education, highlighting the explosion of possibilities with spatial computing.

Qualcomm has developed the Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 and AR1+ Gen 1 chipsets specifically for smart glasses, enabling them to function as standalone devices with on-device AI capabilities. The AR1+ Gen 1 is designed for enhanced image quality, size and power improvements, and can run Small Language Models (SLMs). This allows for tasks like voice commands and real-time translation to be processed directly on the glasses.