Travel tech company Sabre Corporation's global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru will be focussing on deep tech, talent, and innovation in the near future as it completes 20 years of operations this year.

Looking ahead, Sabre said its GCC roadmap centres on three pillars. On deep tech leadership, Sabre will focus on accelerating capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud-native architectures, and platform modernization. In terms of talent and culture, Sabre aims to double down on skilling programs, leadership development, and building an inclusive workforce. To fuel innovation, Sabre aims to foster an entrepreneurial mindset, with rapid prototyping labs and cross-functional innovation events, to co-create solutions with customers and partners.

"Over the past two decades, what began as a delivery centre in India has become one of the company's strategic innovation hubs, at the heart of its global technology ecosystem. The centre in collaboration with its peer GCCs around the world, has helped build and scale several core platforms for Sabre over the years, including SabreMosaic, Sabre Travel AI in partnership with Google, and Revenue Optimizer, powering leading airlines, agencies and hotels around the world," Sabre said in a statement.

The team at Sabre's Bengaluru GCC play a crucial role in the company's AI-based forecasting, intelligent retailing, dynamic pricing and personalized offer management, which is said to be redefining how travel providers deal with customers.

In recent years, the Bengaluru GCC has assumed responsibility for more customer-facing products and mission-critical systems. Its contributions directly shape Sabre's global roadmap, influencing platform modernization, cloud migration and the next wave of AI-driven solutions, the company said.

"Our vision for the next decade is to fortify Bengaluru GCC not just as a centre of excellence for delivery, but as a key driver for strategic growth and innovation for Sabre globally. By investing in advanced AI, cloud, data science, and our people, we will continue to deliver measurable, strategic value that drives both top-line growth and operational efficiency," said Rency Mathew, Managing Director, Sabre Bengaluru & People Leader, South Asia.

Since its inception in 2005, Sabre Bengaluru GCC has helped the parent organisation optimize cost structures and enable greater reinvestment into high-growth areas such as AI, cloud and next-generation platforms. According to Sabre, the Bengaluru centre has been instrumental in building many of the solutions that drive revenue for Sabre and its customers globally.

Indian GCCs are increasingly focussing on emerging technologies and often many of these are developed and deployed first in India – an indication that India is leading several tech initiatives. AI, automation, and advanced analytics are set to redefine the landscape of global capability centers (GCCs) in India, according to the 2024 GCC Annual Report by Inductus GCC.

"These technologies are driving significant changes in how GCCs operate, enhance productivity, and deliver value to their parent organizations. AI and machine learning algorithms are being deployed to automate routine and repetitive tasks, allowing GCCs to focus on higher-value activities," the report said.