A balanced regulatory approach is crucial, one that supports both public and private players and drives innovation

India's satellite communication (satcom) sector is on the cusp of a revolution powered by government reforms and cutting-edge technologies. Although the satellite spectrum landscape presents significant opportunities, it requires strategic intervention. The sector faces challenges in spectrum allocation, regulatory clarity, high upfront costs, and infrastructure gaps.

"The current demand projections are realistic, yet spectrum allocation delays are hindering industry progress. A balanced regulatory approach is crucial, one that supports both public and private players, drives innovation, and protects national interests. By creating a flexible framework that reduces entry barriers and accelerates allocation processes, we can unlock the full potential of India's space technology ecosystem," said Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

Satellite Internet refers to the internet service provided through satellites placed in Geostationary Orbits (GSO) or Non-Geostationary Orbits (NGSO).

Satcom services are designed to complement terrestrial networks, extending connectivity to remote and unserved regions across the country.

Domestically, public private partnerships are transforming the space sector and India is increasingly collaborating with foreign space agencies for innovations. In March, SpaceX, Starlink's parent company signed a joint venture (JV) with Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms.

"India is truly a unique market, home to world-class technologists, innovative use cases and a government that has played a pivotal role in making technology ubiquitous. With continuous policy support for NGSO systems and proactive efforts by the DoT and IN-SPACe, the foundation for a more inclusive and connected future is being strengthened. As we expand our presence, particularly in rural regions, our goal is to complement existing services and meet India's growing demand for world-class internet experiences," said Parnil Urdhwareshe, director, Starlink Satellite Communications.

"Most of Starlink's users worldwide are residential customers in rural areas — people for whom we were often the first real broadband option," added Urdhwareshe, speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi.

Starlink's prices in India are expected to be a one-time equipment charge of approximately INR 30,000– IINR 35,000 for the hardware, with monthly subscription fees likely to start around INR 3,000. Starlink has recently obtained government approval in India and is preparing for its official launch, which could occur by the end of 2025. The entry of global players such as Starlink and OneWeb is going to highten competetion and increase price wars, and can compress margins for incumbent operators.

Satcom, particularly Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, offers a way to bring high-speed Internet and connectivity to remote and underserved areas where terrestrial networks are not feasible. "We are now placing more than 100 satellites in a single launch. We are ensuring connectivity to the last mile citizens and enabling industrial efficiency," said Dr. V. Narayanan, chairman, ISRO and the Secretary, Department of Space (DoS).

India's satellite communication market size stands at USD 3.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2030, translating into a 16.21 per cent CAGR over the forecast period. Accelerated growth reflects sustained government investments in rural broadband, rising defense bandwidth needs, and surging demand for video streaming resiliency, according to Mordorintelligence report.

