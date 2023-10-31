Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today's ceaselessly online world, the more influential you become, the more likely it is that a person's first impression of you will be whatever comes up in a Google search. A search for Martin Thibeault brings up his Instagram and a picture of him beside a quote by Stephen Covey: "I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions." Alongside it, Martin has typed, "It's not about waiting for the perfect moment; it's about seizing the opportunities before us and maximizing their potential." When it comes to Googled first impressions, this is one of the best.

If he's a product of his decisions, Martin's made some good ones. He started life in an average household, was raised on family values, and chose a career as a carpenter. He spent most of his life working with his hands to create very physical, very non-digital goods. Martin's work ethic bolstered his desire to do more, and he shifted into entrepreneurship with a pair of brick-and-mortar businesses that both failed within two years, leaving him with nothing. A year later, he started over in network marketing, and nothing has been the same since.

Now, Martin is a digital entrepreneur, and he's got great instincts for it. When blockchain technology was still young, Martin made it a passion, inspired by its potential to decentralize business and offer opportunities to individuals the world over. When the blockchain revealed itself as one of the most important technological innovations of the century, Martin was thrust into a new kind of life. In many ways still a carpenter at heart, Martin was afraid of public speaking, but he made the decision to overcome that. And Martin Thibeault, a product of his decisions, has grown into the new kind of professional that the future requires.

Martin has achieved incredible success. He's the leader of over 30,000 professionals operating in 40 countries. His website proclaims his mission to "empower aspiring leaders, igniting their journey towards realizing their dreams and aspirations." It's a mission he's played out himself, not through luck but through careful planning, risk-taking, dedication, and hard work. Martin knows that success requires investment in self, and it takes investment in others. Even more, it takes the tenacity to watch two businesses fail and still decide to start a third, make it a passion, and hold on to that passion as it grows into wealth.

Martin Thibeault has experienced a great deal. He's lived the hard life of a tradesman, struggled with failing businesses, endured the loss of everything, and rebuilt himself to heights that defy his beginnings. Now, as a speaker, mentor, and symbol of success, Martin wants to show others how they can also remake themselves. He knows that he is the product of his decisions and believes that everyone else is, too. Martin has figured out how to make the right decisions and is ready to share what he's learned with as many future leaders as possible.