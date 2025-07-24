You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

US-based cloud security company Sysdig plans to clock USD 1 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the next 3-5 years, the company's top management said at a recent media interaction in Bengaluru. While the company does not break down country-specific revenue figures, India plays a strategic role in its growth across the region.

"Traditionally, international contributions fall along a 50-40-10 split between the US, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan). But APJ has consistently outperformed that baseline, and India is a major driver of that momentum. In fact, India represents roughly one-third of our APJ business and continues to punch well above its weight," Shantanu Gattani, SVP of Product Management and Infrastructure at Sysdig told Entrepreneur India.

Sysdig believes it has taken a unique approach to cloud security. "While the early adoption of cloud security focussed on cloud security posture management, it's become clear to users, analysts, and the industry as a whole that you need end-to-end security, meaning from prevention through threat detection and response. As the leader in runtime cloud security, we use the unique insight into what is running in production to help security teams make better prioritized decisions across the software lifecycle," Gattani said.

For Sysdig in India, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is a major focus vertical as they modernize legacy systems and move critical applications to the cloud. "We are also seeing strong momentum across government, telcos, and high-growth digital-native businesses. These are sectors where downtime is unacceptable, data sensitivity is high, and cloud-native adoption is accelerating," said Gattani.

Growth Drivers in India

Sysdig believes India's growth is driven by the ongoing cloud-first transformation. "From digital-native startups to traditional enterprises, everyone is racing to modernise. The acceleration, however, creates both opportunity and risk. And as organisations adopt cloud architectures – whether that's fully in public cloud, private, or hybrid – the complexity of securing these environments increases dramatically," said Gattani.

"DevSecOps is also gaining serious traction. Whether organisations are doing development in-house or via third-party vendors, we enable them to shift security left and make better-informed decisions earlier in the process. Combine that with India's surging cloud growth and regulatory modernisation, and it's clear why Sysdig has invested in India," he added.

For Sysdig, India is on track with its broader APJ growth ambitions, which follow a "Double—Double" model: doubling the business every two years. "What's exciting is that we are seeing real traction here, not just in numbers, but in depth – more enterprise customers, more mission-critical workloads, and more strategic partnerships. With the investments we have already made – including a local cloud instance for data residency and compliance and continued focus across the board, we have high hopes that our growth in India will continue to outpace our projections," said Gattani.

In India, Sysdig has been focused on supporting both mid-sized and large enterprises undergoing cloud transformation or managing hybrid environments. These organizations face the toughest challenges: complex infrastructures, heightened regulatory demands, and the need to secure innovation without slowing it down.

"With that said, we are also supporting fast-growth companies and digital-native SMBs who want to get cloud security right from the start. Whether they use our open source tools – like Falco or Stratoshark – or adopt our enterprise platform as they scale, we are ready to grow with them. Ultimately, Sysdig is built to be flexible. From SaaS to on-prem deployments, we meet our customers wherever they are in their cloud journeys," said Gattani.