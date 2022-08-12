The Biggest European Crypto Exchange Is To Present Its Own Token

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Not many crypto exchanges grow as fast as WhiteBIT does. Over the past tree years, it has already become one of the well-trusted exchanges in Europe, with over 3 million loyal customers around the world. Its recent accomplishments include the launch of Bitcoin perpetual futures and numerous partnerships with fintech companies in its country of origin, Ukraine, and throughout Europe.

Company handout

Recently, the company has announced that it plans to launch its own token named WhiteBIT Token (WBT). The asset promises numerous advantages to its holders.

What bonuses will WhiteBIT Token entail: lower trading fees for its owners, higher rewards within the referral program; Free AML checks and ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals; and complete integration with ecosystem products and more.

The total supply amount of WBT will be limited to 400 million WBT. Half of them will be treasury tokens. The exchange stated that it will be unlocking them gradually within the next 36 months.

WhiteBIT token will have an in-built deflationary mechanism. WBT will be limited in supply and governed by a specific algorithm of burning.

WhiteBIT is developing a vast system of rewards and bonuses which the holders will be able to benefit from. Trading tournaments, airdrops, content competitions, and other interactive activities are part of the exchange strategy to not only attract users' attention to the new token, but also retain it and increase the interoperability of all ecosystem's projects.

Volodymyr Nosov, the CEO of WhiteBIT, explains, "WBT is not an ordinary token. It is a product we've invested a significant amount of energy, intellectual resources, and devotion to. Our plan is not to be 'like others', but to provide our users with the best-in-industry innovation that is truly effective."

WhiteBIT is the biggest centralized European exchange that complies with all AML requirements and meets the highest safety standards according to annual Hacken audits.

The exchange provides users with multiple trading tools and a vast choice of depositing methods, including fiat currencies and depositing directly from bank cards. Besides, its customers trade with one of the lowest fees across the crypto market.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency and crypto assets is subject to financial risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.