In a strategic move to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Apple has been quietly acquiring tech startups, totaling 21 since 2017. This suggests a significant AI push may be on the horizon, with expectations of unveiling AI upgrades across its product suite, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, shed light on the company's AI focus during the Q1 earnings call, emphasizing their internal efforts in generative AI. Cook hinted at the upcoming iOS 18, anticipated to be a landmark update in iPhone history. According to a report by MacRumors, Morgan Stanley analysts predict that iOS 18 will prominently feature generative AI, with a major overhaul expected for Siri. The new Siri is speculated to be powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), indicating a leap forward in AI capabilities.

Reports suggest that Apple is not limiting its AI integration to Siri alone. The company aims to incorporate AI into a multitude of apps, enhancing user experience across the board. Apple Music might see the introduction of auto-generated playlists, while productivity apps like Keynote and Pages could benefit from a feature that automates the creation of slide decks. Additionally, Apple is exploring ways to bolster its customer service through the integration of generative AI into AppleCare.

The recent surge in AI-related acquisitions and Cook's statements during the earnings call underscore Apple's commitment to investing in technologies that will shape the future. Cook emphasized the company's dedication to AI, stating, "we are excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year." With iOS 18 on the horizon, industry observers are eagerly anticipating Apple's foray into the realm of generative AI, anticipating a significant leap in the capabilities of Apple's flagship products.

Apple is also making waves in the tech industry with the release of its much-anticipated Vision Pro headset, marking the company's first major launch since the introduction of the Apple Watch nine years ago. Priced at a hefty $3,499, the device made its debut in US Apple stores this Friday, targeting enthusiasts of virtual and augmented reality, reported AFP.