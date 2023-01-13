Twitter Redesigns their Homepage for the iOS App

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have introduced some changes to their user interface. The microblogging site which has been in headlines ever since Musk took over has now redesigned their homepage interface.

Unsplash

It turns out that the newly designed homepage is only available to iOS users. The update replaces the 'Home' and 'Latest' tabs with 'For You' and 'Following' tabs. This enables you to seamlessly switch between the two tabs. Furthermore, for the users convenience the two tabs are pinned on the top of the timeline.Prior to this change, Twitter let users view tweets in two different forms.

Twitter is yet to declare when the new ussr interface will be available in the android version. Since the new homepage is being introduced gradually the Indian users are yet to try it. Previously Musk announced that these new designs are part of a larger plan for Twitter. The biggest feature will be launched in February.

The new update lets users publish "long-form tweets". Although the character limit is unclear, Musk indicated that users could write 4,000 characters. Originally the limit was 140 characters and in 2018 it was increased to 280.

Apart from UI changes and long form tweets, Musk announced that the microblogging site will improve their Bookmark feature which he referred to as,"de facto silent like." The updated Bookmark feature will let users bookmark a tweet that they can get back to later on a dedicated tab which is already available on the Android and iOS version.They will also add categories to the bookmark feature.