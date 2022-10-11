Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just four weeks after its official launch on the exchange, the WhiteBIT Token has already appeared on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in Seychelles. On September 22, 11 a.m. (GMT), the WhiteBIT asset appeared on Huobi, launching in pair with USDT. This fact is another indicator of the popularity of the newly created token in global crypto circles. In addition, the first million assets were sold out in 15 minutes at a closed sale in the Launchpad app.

Handout

According to WhiteBIT representatives, 400M WBT will be produced in total. Meanwhile, the asset runs on a burning mechanism to avoid inflation. A certain amount of assets is redeemed and destroyed by the exchange — this will continue until the exchange reduces the number of assets by at least half. By this time, 4 062 204 WBT had already burned.

In addition to attractive privileges on the exchange, including free daily ERC20 ETH withdrawals and AML checks, higher referral rewards (up to 50 per cent), and reduced trading fees (up to 100 per cent), WBT attracts the attention of traders around the world with its activities. The first trading competition with pairs that included the new token and the recent airdrop was a resounding success among the crypto audience, making WBT the last month's star.

The popularity brought the asset more public attention and increased its value from $1.9 at the start to $7.08. But this is far from the limit of the WhiteBIT Token possibilities. The brightest achievements are yet to come.