Vertex Group on Expansion Mode as it Aims to Touch ₹1000 Cr Revenue

By Ayushman Baruah

Gagan Arora, Founder and President, Vertex Group

New York-headquartered Vertex Group, a provider of intelligent enterprise solutions, aims to clock INR 1000 crore in revenue by 2028, up from its current revenue of INR 250 crore. The growth will be driven by a combination of organic and inorganic growth, international market forays, vertical expansion, and investment in artificial intelligence (AI).

While currently North America is the largest market for the company, it is gradually expanding in strategic regions such as Latin America, Canada, Australia/New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia to gain new client bases and enhance its global footprint.

According to Nasscom, the Business Process Management (BPM) industry in India is experiencing steady growth, having reached nearly USD 49 billion in FY24. Export market continues to dominate the Indian BPM industry constituting nearly 90 per cent of market size, particularly across North America and Europe.

Inorganically, Vertex plans to grow through strategic acquisitions, finding synergies that complement its current capabilities. "As of today, 95 per cent of our clients are international. What we are trying to do is acquire one or two domestic call centres which have very high clientele. This will help us get three years ahead on the domestic side," Gagan Arora, Founder and President, Vertex Group told Entrepreneur India.

"We already have discussions going on with one company and the paperwork is already in process for the other. So we plan to acquire two companies in the next six months," he added.

Vertex Group currently operates five business verticals – Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, ILC Solutions, Vertex Tech, and Vertex Learning. As part of its expansion plans, it is introducing two new business verticals that will meet changing market needs, further diversifying its service portfolio.

Consistent with its technology-driven strategy, the company is gearing up to launch a suite of in-house developed AI products, which are expected to enhance outsourcing effectiveness by streamlining repetitive tasks, improving precision, and enabling smarter decision-making. Furthermore, with the introduction of industry-specific events like the Global Data Centre & Cloud Expo and Global Health Connect, it aims to unlock new revenue streams and foster greater connection with business ecosystems globally.

"This is not only a revenue target; it's a transformation road map for strategy. From opening up new markets across the world to introducing revolutionary AI solutions, every move is aimed at doubling value for our clients and stakeholders," said Arora.

To stay ahead of the technology curve, Vertex is leveraging the power of AI and agentic AI to enhance productivity and customer experience. "We don't want to train the models on any customer sensitive data…the moment a linear conversation becomes more complex, it gets automatically routed to a human agent. We have a chat success manager deployed for these bots who keeps on checking what kind of chats are coming in," said Arora.

Vertex is also working towards inclusive employment by targeting to employ 4,000 language specialists from India's tier-II and -III cities and over 2,500 professionals, of whom about 250 would be from differently-abled backgrounds, in the next four years.

In line with India's "Make in India" and "Invest India" efforts, Vertex has recently introduced an end-to-end factory shop solution for global companies aimed at churning USD 40 million in FDI in the next three years.
