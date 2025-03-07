You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona has once again proven to be the global stage for groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology, connectivity, and AI-driven experiences. Industry giants such as Qualcomm, Samsung, Ericsson, HMD, and Lenovo have unveiled next-generation devices along with connectivity advancements, and AI-powered solutions that are set to redefine the future of digital experiences. From the latest in 5G and network evolution to human-first mobile devices and AI-enhanced computing, here are the biggest announcements that stole the show at MWC 2025.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm set the tone for MWC with the unveiling of the Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF, the company's most advanced modem-to-antenna solution yet. Promising peak download speeds of up to 12.5 Gbps, the X85 is built to power seamless gaming, streaming, and ultra-fast mobile broadband, strengthening Qualcomm's leadership in AI-powered 5G connectivity. The company also introduced new 4G IoT modems, including an industry-first integrated SIM (iSIM), designed for ultra-low-power connectivity across smart meters, healthcare devices, wearables, and more. Furthermore, Qualcomm's Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite Platform is the first of its kind to leverage 5G Advanced, featuring 40 TOPS edge AI integration to boost network efficiency and unlock new generative AI capabilities. The tech giant's commitment to shaping the next wave of connectivity extends into 6G research, AI-driven network optimization, and Open RAN deployments, with partnerships in Vietnam and Japan.

Samsung

Samsung brought its signature flair to MWC with the Galaxy S25 series, drawing massive crowds to its booth. The spotlight was on Galaxy AI, a suite of intelligent tools designed to enhance everyday experiences, from advanced health insights in Samsung Health to AI-powered photography and gaming performance. In the Home Solution zone, SmartThings AI introduced 3D Map View for intuitive smart home management, along with enhanced automation routines and security reinforcements through Knox Matrix. Samsung also emphasized sustainability and data security, giving Galaxy users full control over their personal data with on-device AI processing. For industry professionals, the company showcased AI-optimized network solutions, including the CognitiV Network Operations Suite, which enhances network efficiency while reducing energy consumption by up to 35 per cent. With AI-driven network automation and the first-ever 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology for vehicle manufacturing, Samsung demonstrated a holistic approach to AI integration across mobile, home, and infrastructure.

Ericsson

Ericsson doubled down on 5G Advanced and Open RAN with a series of next-generation hardware and software solutions aimed at transforming network performance, security, and efficiency. The company introduced seven new radios, including ultralight Open RAN-ready models and its flagship AIR 3266, which boasts a 50 per cent lower embodied carbon footprint. The launch of RAN Connect expands Ericsson's computing power within the radio access network, providing operators with new ways to optimize connectivity. The company's immersive 5G monetization experiences included AI-driven localization, augmented reality applications, and multi-operator indoor deployments, showcasing the commercial potential of 5G Advanced. Ericsson also reinforced its security leadership with real-time cyber defense operations and zero-trust network frameworks, ensuring robust protection against evolving digital threats. As AI and automation continue to drive network evolution, Ericsson's solutions promise to optimize energy consumption while enabling high-performance, programmable, and monetizable connectivity experiences.

Human Mobile Devices (HMD)

Amid growing concerns over screen addiction and online safety, Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled a new Family portfolio designed to promote healthier digital habits. The HMD Fusion X1, developed in partnership with Xplora, is the first smartphone specifically designed for teens, giving parents full control over app and internet access while integrating real-time location tracking, emergency SOS calls, and distraction-free School Mode. Backed by HMD's Better Phone Project research, which surveyed 25,000 children and parents, the company aims to combat the increasing risks associated with early smartphone usage. Expanding its nostalgic feature phone lineup, HMD also introduced the HMD 130, HMD 150 Music, and HMD 2660 Flip—devices that cater to users looking to unplug without losing essential connectivity. Additionally, HMD's Amped Buds debut as the world's first wireless earbuds with a charging case capable of wirelessly powering up compatible smartphones. The company's partnership with FC Barcelona also brought two exclusive devices to the market—the HMD Barça 3210, a minimalist device with a detox mode, and the HMD Barça Fusion, a collector's edition featuring engraved player signatures and interactive club-themed experiences.

Lenovo

Lenovo took a bold step into the AI-driven computing space with a lineup of ThinkPad, ThinkBook, and Yoga laptops powered by advanced AI capabilities. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, is designed for creative professionals leveraging AI-driven video, image, and music applications. Lenovo also introduced the Yoga Solar PC, a proof-of-concept device powered entirely by solar energy. The company's AI Stick, another experimental innovation, enables non-NPU PCs to access AI-driven functionalities by connecting via USB-C Thunderbolt. Additionally, the Lenovo AI Display enhances standard monitors with embedded AI computing, allowing users to interact with their devices through physical movements. These forward-thinking concepts position Lenovo as a leader in AI-enhanced computing, showcasing how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of personal and professional productivity.