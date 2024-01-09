WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features : Currently Available For Beta Users WhatsApp users will soon be able to share music audio during ongoing video calls through the app. The feature is currently being tested by beta users and a report reveals that when users play an audio on their device during a video call, all the participants of the call will be able to hear it.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

WhatsApp users will soon be able to share music audio during ongoing video calls through the app. The feature is currently being tested by beta users and a report reveals that when users play an audio on their device during a video call, all the participants of the call will be able to hear it. Notably, the feature is not limited to one-to-one video calls.

WhatsApp already allows users to share their screen. With the addition of audio sharing, users might soon be able to consume content together, like watching Reels or movie together. This feature is currently in the testing phase.

WhatsApp default colour theme change

As per another report, iOS users will soon be able to change the green default theme of the app to a different colour of their choice. WhatsApp will give options like green, blue, white, coral and purple. According to the report, "One of the primary advantages of this new feature leads in the freedom it gives users to express themselves through a different colour. With a set of 5 available options, users can select a main branding color that resonates with their personality or simply makes the app more visually appealing to them."

The report further adds that WhatsApp might also give you a choice to change the colour of the green text bubble. There is a chance that users be able to change the colour of these bubbles with the set of 5 given options. This will make the app visually appealing to users, since they will have better control over how their app should look.

WhatsApp chats storage on Google Drive

Recently, WhatsApp announced that it is ending free Google Drive storage space offered to Android users to store WhatsApp chats, images and more media files. With this update, WhatsApp data stored on Google Drive will be counted in the 15GB storage on the Drive. If the users run out of storage, they will have to buy more using Google One subscription.
