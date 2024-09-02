Since the integration of Meta AI into the personal messaging software, WhatsApp has undergone numerous adjustments. According to rumors, a recent upgrade to Meta AI may bring even more changes to the app, including the addition of a voice chat feature for the AI chatbot.

According to reports, Meta AI on WhatsApp may soon acquire a "voice chat" mode that would let users interact more personally and effectively with the chatbot. The functionality may soon find its way into the stable version of the program. WABetainfo originally noticed it in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.18.18 update, which was available on the Google Play Store.

With the new voice chat option, users will be able to utilize voice commands to have real-time interactions with Meta AI. Given that speaking is faster than typing, the new functionality should lead to faster, more organic, and more effective talks with Meta AI. It is reported that Meta AI would be able to respond to the user's questions in a voice that they can customize to suit their preferences. Furthermore, it has been reported that WhatsApp is testing a shortcut that allows users to instantly access Meta AI's voice chat mode by only tapping the floating action button in the chat list.

Additionally, WhatsApp users will be able to actively trigger the voice chat mode, which will enable the chatbot to listen in on their chats without interruption. This can be done by exiting the chat or entering chat mode. If users notice that the visual indicator vanishes from their screen when they exit the chat, they should be able to quickly confirm that Meta AI's voice chat mode is off.