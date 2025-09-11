The network will leverage frontier technologies ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum computing to solve some of the most challenging problems for clients across industries.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IT major Wipro is aiming to solve some of the dynamic client challenges through its recently-launched global 'Wipro Innovation Network' designed to accelerate strategic, client centric co-innovation.

The network will leverage frontier technologies ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum computing to solve some of the most challenging problems for clients across industries.

"At Wipro, we believe that collaboration fuels innovation," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro. "The Wipro Innovation Network is a catalyst for AI-powered co-innovation. By bringing together our global clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, we aim to accelerate innovation that solves real-world challenges, unlocks bold new possibilities, and drives competitive edge for our clients."

The Wipro Innovation Network will focus on five strategic frontier technology themes: Agentic AI, robotics with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledger technology and quantum-safe cyber resilience, said Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro.

It will bring together Wipro's extensive innovation ecosystem, including the Innovation Labs, the Partner Labs, Wipro Ventures, its crowdsourcing platform Topcoder, alliances with leading academic and research institutions, and its deep technology talent to create an ongoing loop of ideation, research and innovation.

Wipro said its Innovation Labs, located across the globe, are designed to deliver immersive experiences that showcase cutting-edge industry solutions and explore the future of technology.

"The 60,000 sq. ft. lab in Kodathi, Bengaluru, functions as a key hub where clients engage with experts, often through immersive workshops, to identify and co-create high-impact, high-priority use cases. They can experience a wide range of advanced solutions, including agentic systems for software engineering, Smart Factories powered by embodied AI, the Cloud Car, Inspect AI, Wealth AI, Earnings AI, and quantum computing applications for drug discovery, among others," Wipro said in a statement.

Apart from its flagship innovation lab in Bengaluru, Wipro has additional such labs in the Silicon Valley, New Jersey, London, Dubai, and Sydney.

"The Wipro Innovation Network and our Innovation Labs offer our clients direct access to our global repertoire of innovations that inspire new ideas. Our teams of technologists, scientists, designers, and domain experts are always eager to collaborate with clients to imagine, envision, and rapidly prototype solutions, that can be scaled with measurable business impact," Arun said.