Wipro Bets on Innovation Network to Meet Dynamic Client Needs The network will leverage frontier technologies ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum computing to solve some of the most challenging problems for clients across industries.

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro

IT major Wipro is aiming to solve some of the dynamic client challenges through its recently-launched global 'Wipro Innovation Network' designed to accelerate strategic, client centric co-innovation.

The network will leverage frontier technologies ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to quantum computing to solve some of the most challenging problems for clients across industries.

"At Wipro, we believe that collaboration fuels innovation," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro. "The Wipro Innovation Network is a catalyst for AI-powered co-innovation. By bringing together our global clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, we aim to accelerate innovation that solves real-world challenges, unlocks bold new possibilities, and drives competitive edge for our clients."

The Wipro Innovation Network will focus on five strategic frontier technology themes: Agentic AI, robotics with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledger technology and quantum-safe cyber resilience, said Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro.

It will bring together Wipro's extensive innovation ecosystem, including the Innovation Labs, the Partner Labs, Wipro Ventures, its crowdsourcing platform Topcoder, alliances with leading academic and research institutions, and its deep technology talent to create an ongoing loop of ideation, research and innovation.

Wipro said its Innovation Labs, located across the globe, are designed to deliver immersive experiences that showcase cutting-edge industry solutions and explore the future of technology.

"The 60,000 sq. ft. lab in Kodathi, Bengaluru, functions as a key hub where clients engage with experts, often through immersive workshops, to identify and co-create high-impact, high-priority use cases. They can experience a wide range of advanced solutions, including agentic systems for software engineering, Smart Factories powered by embodied AI, the Cloud Car, Inspect AI, Wealth AI, Earnings AI, and quantum computing applications for drug discovery, among others," Wipro said in a statement.

Apart from its flagship innovation lab in Bengaluru, Wipro has additional such labs in the Silicon Valley, New Jersey, London, Dubai, and Sydney.

"The Wipro Innovation Network and our Innovation Labs offer our clients direct access to our global repertoire of innovations that inspire new ideas. Our teams of technologists, scientists, designers, and domain experts are always eager to collaborate with clients to imagine, envision, and rapidly prototype solutions, that can be scaled with measurable business impact," Arun said.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

This Mom's Garage Side Hustle for Kids Became a Business With $1 Billion Revenue

Sandra Oh Lin worked at eBay before she gave entrepreneurship a shot.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

How a Smart Marketing Plan Turned One Brand's Emails Into $47,000 in Revenue

Discover the step-by-step marketing plan that turned simple email campaigns into $47,000 in revenue in just three months — and how you can apply these proven strategies to grow your own business.

By Christopher Tompkins
News and Trends

TERN Group Raises USD 24 Mn in Series A to Boost Global Workforce Mobility

The Series A funding round was led by Notion Capital with participation from RTP Global, LocalGlobe, EQ2 Ventures, Leo Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MARS Growth Capital and HSBC Lead USD 150 Mn Refinancing for Eruditus

Under the structure of the deal, MARS Growth Capital will contribute up to USD 100 million, while HSBC will provide up to USD 50 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Microsoft's Return-to-Office Mandate Will Begin in a Few Months. Here's What We Know.

The return-to-office policy is expected to affect all Microsoft corporate employees in the U.S. and abroad.

By Erin Davis