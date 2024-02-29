'X' Formerly Known As Twitter Launches Audio And Video Features The microblogging website "X," owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter, introduced new features on Thursday, including the ability to make audio and video calls.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rubaitul Azad

The microblogging website "X," owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter, introduced new features on Thursday, including the ability to make audio and video calls."Audio and video calling are now available to everyone on X! Who are you calling first?" the social media site said.

'X' users will soon have the option to make their pinned posts accessible to all of their followers, Musk revealed in a message he made on the platform after the announcement. "A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts. This only applies to one pinned post every ~48 hours to prevent gaming of the system," the CEO said

For quite some time now, Musk has been supporting the platform's audio and video services. He even declared earlier in February that he would stop using his phone number and save 'X' for calls and messages in the near future. The platform may now be used as an alternative to Meta's WhatsApp and other comparable apps because to its features, which also enable internet-based audio and video calling—a feature that is very well-liked by users. The progress seems to align with Musk's goal of transforming 'X' into a "everything app" akin to WeChat, the Chinese messaging app.

Currently, only mutuals are able to access the application's functions. The need is to have communicated via the application's messages with a specific follower at least once.

Additionally, users will be able to modify the feature settings to limit who can call them. Previously, iOS users and those with a current 'X' premium subscription could use the functionality. One must open the "X" app and navigate to the direct messaging (DM) area in order to utilize these functionalities. Users should see a phone symbol where they may tap to make calls and have a conversation. A notice will alert the recipient to the incoming call.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Technology

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business Ideas

105 Service Businesses to Start Today

With this many ideas to choose from, you have no excuse not to get started today with your own service business.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Travel and Lifestyle Brand Mokobara Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B Led by Peak XV Partners

Bengaluru-based luggage brand Mokobara aims to use the raised funds to expedite retail and global expansions in FY24.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

7 Ways to Create a Seamless Marketing Campaign Across All Platforms

Achieving cross-platform harmony requires strategic goal-setting, customized content optimization, and a mix of paid and organic efforts.

By Dmitrii Khasanov