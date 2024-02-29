The microblogging website "X," owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter, introduced new features on Thursday, including the ability to make audio and video calls.

The microblogging website "X," owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter, introduced new features on Thursday, including the ability to make audio and video calls."Audio and video calling are now available to everyone on X! Who are you calling first?" the social media site said.

'X' users will soon have the option to make their pinned posts accessible to all of their followers, Musk revealed in a message he made on the platform after the announcement. "A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts. This only applies to one pinned post every ~48 hours to prevent gaming of the system," the CEO said

For quite some time now, Musk has been supporting the platform's audio and video services. He even declared earlier in February that he would stop using his phone number and save 'X' for calls and messages in the near future. The platform may now be used as an alternative to Meta's WhatsApp and other comparable apps because to its features, which also enable internet-based audio and video calling—a feature that is very well-liked by users. The progress seems to align with Musk's goal of transforming 'X' into a "everything app" akin to WeChat, the Chinese messaging app.

Currently, only mutuals are able to access the application's functions. The need is to have communicated via the application's messages with a specific follower at least once.

Additionally, users will be able to modify the feature settings to limit who can call them. Previously, iOS users and those with a current 'X' premium subscription could use the functionality. One must open the "X" app and navigate to the direct messaging (DM) area in order to utilize these functionalities. Users should see a phone symbol where they may tap to make calls and have a conversation. A notice will alert the recipient to the incoming call.