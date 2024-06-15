You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yahoo has unveiled a major overhaul of its Yahoo News app, introducing a suite of advanced artificial intelligence features designed to enhance user experience on its platform. The update marks a significant integration of technology originally developed for the now-defunct AI news app Artifact, which Yahoo acquired earlier this year.

Reportedly, the revamped Yahoo News app now boasts a highly customizable feed, allowing users to tailor their content preferences with ease. Through sophisticated AI algorithms, the app delivers personalized news recommendations based on selected topics and preferred publishers. This ensures that users see more of the content that matters most to them, all conveniently consolidated in one place.

The 'Key Takeaways' tool, which offers succinct summaries of news articles at the top, is one of the most notable additions. The purpose of this feature is to provide users with a concise synopsis of each topic so they may remain informed effectively. Yahoo News also features a 'Top Stories' area that showcases the most popular news stories around the world, so consumers are always aware of the most recent advancements.

Yahoo has integrated social sharing technologies that facilitate the easy sharing of articles on several third-party sites, with the aim of augmenting user involvement. To further customize their browsing experience, users can now actively curate their news feed by blocking particular phrases that they would rather not see.

In the future, Yahoo intends to add gamification features to the app, such badges and streaks for regular readers. By offering rewards for consistent usage of the site, these gamified incentives hope to keep users informed and interested. Though it's now only available in certain areas, the redesigned Yahoo News app may now be downloaded on iOS and Android smartphones. Yahoo made a calculated decision to provide its worldwide audience with more engaging and personalized news experiences by integrating Artifact's AI technology.