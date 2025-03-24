Z Series To Contribute Maximum Volume For iQOO Smartphones In 2025, iQOO plans to expand its market share through new product launches, offline channels, quick commerce, and community building

By Shrabona Ghosh

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO

In 2024, Vivo surpassed Samsung to become the top smartphone brand in India. Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has been strengthening its foothold in India since its launch in 2020. As part of its 2025 outlook, the brand is focusing on a performance-first strategy, particularly targeting gaming enthusiasts and Gen Z consumers, with plans to expand its market share through new product launches, offline channels, quick commerce, and community building.

Three months into calendar year (CY) 2025, CEO Nipun Marya, believes time is flying by, "Three months feel like three weeks! 2024 was a great year. According to IDC, we grew 50 per cent in 2024. Our last launch, iQOO13, a flagship product, received a great response. We've launched the Neo 10R, a mid-ranger, and I certainly believe it will delight our users," said Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO.

The brand's product portfolio is divided into affordable, premium, mid-premium, and flagship. For iQOO, the Z series priced around INR 20,000, is the biggest growth driver in the market. When asked if he has plans to bring phones below INR 10,000, the CEO said, "It's difficult to say right now because many times when you launch products then you also have to see what kind of acceptance will come at what price point."

As part of the 2025 growth strategy, the brand is preparing for the upcoming launches, across series Z, Neo, and flagship products. However, the CEO refused to shell out the exact number of launches. "The smartphone industry is challenging to be in. As long as we keep up with innovation, and push the envelope in performance, I think 2025 should be a good year. We do not have a sales target yet for 2025. We aim to keep meeting our customers and pacing up with their expectations," he said.

iQOO smartphones have been sold primarily through online channels. Now, it has expanded into offline retail and is evaluating quick commerce opportunities. "We are already there in the mainline channel as well. Although we've taken small steps right now, the mainline channel has already started seeing our devices," he said, adding that commenting on quick commerce will be too early.

The brand sees gaming and esports as one of its strongest pillars. With the Indian gaming market projected to reach $9.2 billion by FY '29, iQOO is reinforcing its position as a key enabler of this booming gaming ecosystem in India. The iQOO Neo 10R is the first device to have been tested and certified by gamers. Furthermore, its consumer base isn't defined by geography but by tech-savviness as its smartphones have made its way into Tier III, IV and beyond. "I think that's the beauty of iQOO. Any consumer who understands technology, understands innovation, tech advancements, always looks forward to buying an iQOO smartphone, irrespective of geographical difference," he explained.

Marya is confident that premiumization will dominate the smartphone industry in 2025. "Average selling price (ASP) would be picking up first as a result of premiumization. These days, consumers are getting smarter, they understand the technology and what exactly they want. I see awareness amongst buyers gaining momentum in 2025," he noted.
