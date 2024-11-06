Accel India
Swiggy Set to Launch IPO on November 6, 2024, with Price Band of INR 371 to INR 390 per Share
Swiggy has established a price band of INR 371 to INR 390 per equity share, with bids to be made for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples of 38 thereafter.
Funding Frenzy: Major Startup Moves This Week (Oct 5-11)
This week, significant funding rounds across industries like healthcare, consumer products, electric mobility, and industrial automation highlight the growing innovation, positioning startups for accelerated growth and industry impact. Here's a deeper dive into the standout deals that are shaping the future of their respective sectors.
Moneyview Joins Unicorn Club After Fresh Capital Raise, Bolsters Services with Jify Acquisition
With this acquisition, Moneyview aims to expand its financial services by integrating employee-focused solutions and enhancing its credit, savings, and investment offerings.
SaaS Platform Spendflo Raises $4.4 Million in Seed Funding
Spendflo intends to use the seed fund to double down on GTM and engineering efforts