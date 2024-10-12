This week, significant funding rounds across industries like healthcare, consumer products, electric mobility, and industrial automation highlight the growing innovation, positioning startups for accelerated growth and industry impact. Here's a deeper dive into the standout deals that are shaping the future of their respective sectors.

SPRY Therapeutics

Founded by Brijraj Bhuptani, former CTO of Ola, and Riyaz Rehman, SPRY Therapeutics is revolutionising the physical therapy industry with its cutting-edge SaaS platform. The startup provides a comprehensive clinic management solution that simplifies the billing process and enhances patient engagement through an AI-driven platform.

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: Flourish Ventures, Together Fund, Fidelity's Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital.

Millennium Babycares

Since its inception in 2015, Millennium Babycares has become a key player in the hygiene care industry. The company, co-founded by Ram Prakash Beria and Dipendra Bhimsaria, specialises in premium baby care, fem-care, and adult care products. Its flagship brand, Bumtum, is well-regarded for its high-quality diapers, while its other brands, Elduro and Freeme, offer adult incontinence and fem-care products, respectively.

Funding Amount: USD 14.5 Million

Investor: Bharat Value Fund (BVF) (by India Inflection Opportunity Trust).

UrjaMobility

Founded in 2022 by Pankaj Chopra, UrjaMobility provides battery leasing for commercial EVs, including L3, L5, and electric L2 vehicles. Its innovative model transforms upfront battery costs into manageable monthly payments, making EV adoption affordable for businesses. The pay-per-use model, based on kilometers driven, converts capital expenditures into operational expenses, offering cost-effective flexibility for businesses transitioning to electric mobility.

Funding Amount: USD 12 Million

Investors: Mufin Green Finance and Hindon Mercantil.

Economy Process Solutions

Economy Process Solutions, founded in 2015, specialises in vacuum systems and process equipment tailored for diverse industries. Recently, it expanded its product offerings to cater to the beverage industry, including solutions for processing, bottling, and packaging. With its manufacturing facilities in Chakan, Pune, Economy has positioned itself as a key player in this niche market.

Funding Amount: USD 12 Million

Investor: Stakeboat Capital Fund II.

Haber Nets

Founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan, Arjunan PN, and Priya Venkat, Haber Nets focuses on AI-powered industrial robots that optimise sample collection, measurement, and analysis tasks. These robots are instrumental in reducing chemical, energy, and water consumption in industries like food and beverage, oil and gas, and agriculture. Haber Nets is pioneering automation technology in sectors where sustainability is a critical concern.

Funding Amount: USD 38 Million

Investors: Creaegis, Accel India, BEENEXT Capital.