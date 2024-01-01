Alteria Capital

Ambulance Service Provider RED.Health Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Jungle Ventures

The Hyderabad-based startup plans to provide new product lines and expand its services to over 40 Indian locations with the help of the additional funding.

Former Unacademy COO Vivek Sinha's Startup Beyond Odds Technologies Raises USD 11 Mn from Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed

In the upcoming academic year, the Bengaluru-based startup will focus on offering undergraduate courses in allied health sciences.

Alteria Capital Closes Its Third Venture Debt Fund at USD 195 Mn

In order to address the operating capital requirements of startups, Alteria Capital has a twin scheme strategy for its third fund, which consists of a venture debt scheme and a shorter duration scheme.

Stanza Living Becomes The Most Capitalized Player In Co-Living Segment In India

Stanza Living has raised $5.7 million in debt financing from Alteria Capital, India's largest venture debt fund on December 10, making it the most capitalized player in the co-living segment in India