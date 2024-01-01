Anicut Capital
Ummeed Housing Finance Raises USD 76 Mn to Expand into Central and Southern India
Currently, the Gurugram-based platform claims to operate in 7 states of North and Central India with a team of 1300 employees and 115 branches and plans to expand further into the South.
Venture Catalysts and Anicut Capital Invest INR 4.75 Cr Seed Capital in Attron Automotive
The Pune-based startup plans to use the raised funds for technological advancements and innovation.
Dubbing Platform dubpro.ai Raises USD 500k from Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns and Others
Noida-based dubpro.ai provides innovative AI-driven dubbing solutions that allow creators and businesses to easily localise their video content.
Anicut Capital Leads INR 17 Cr Series A Funding in Design and Engineering Startup Illumine-i
The funding will help the US and Chennai-based startup Illumine-i scale up, tap into new geographies and broaden its range of services, fostering innovation and growth.