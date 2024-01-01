Antler

News and Trends

Antler Closes USD 72 Mn SEA Fund II to Drive Early-Stage Innovation

Over the next six to nine months, Antler SEA Fund II plans to allocate USD 27 million to approximately 45 early-stage startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

FINQY, Karma Primary Healthcare, and Cellivate Technologies Raise Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Blume Ventures, Antler Lead USD 11 Mn Investment in Namma Yatri Creator Moving Tech

Moving Tech plans to invest the funds in technology, R&D, and product innovation to empower drivers, integrate public transport, and enhance the customer experience.

News and Trends

Pepul and Cautio Secure Early Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.