Antler
Antler Closes USD 72 Mn SEA Fund II to Drive Early-Stage Innovation
Over the next six to nine months, Antler SEA Fund II plans to allocate USD 27 million to approximately 45 early-stage startups.
FINQY, Karma Primary Healthcare, and Cellivate Technologies Raise Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Blume Ventures, Antler Lead USD 11 Mn Investment in Namma Yatri Creator Moving Tech
Moving Tech plans to invest the funds in technology, R&D, and product innovation to empower drivers, integrate public transport, and enhance the customer experience.
Pepul and Cautio Secure Early Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.